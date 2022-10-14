MP Fisher Announces $3.7 Million for Clean Energy and Equity Network in Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NS, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ – Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous communities, provinces, municipalities, industry and others to implement climate solutions. By investing in renewable energy initiatives that support energy independence and economic development while lowering GHG emissions, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy communities for everyone to call home.

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced today a $3.7-million investment to Clean Foundation for the Clean Energy and Equity Network.

The Network will support a community-driven and community-owned initiative that builds knowledge, skills and tools needed to support clean energy solutions and leadership in Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities.

This partnership will support Indigenous and African Nova Scotian partners in a variety of initiatives within the green economy. The network will connect them with the resources needed to pursue capital ventures such as solar or wind installations or upgrades to building systems to improve energy efficiency.

Clean Foundation works to create a healthier environment, meaningful jobs with livable wages and a more equitable society. Understanding that climate change is an urgent challenge, putting Canada’s ecosystems, cultures and economic livelihoods at risk.

Project activities will include research, collaboration with community partners and delivery of renewable energy education and engagement initiatives, leading long term to renewable energy projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Nova Scotia.

Clean Foundation, the Government of Nova Scotia, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) also contributed to this project, bringing the total investment to over $3.8 million.

The Government of Canada is focused on creating opportunities to ensure that historically under-represented communities are provided opportunities to become meaningful partners in the transition to a net-zero future.

Quotes

“We are investing in the development and deployment of clean energy solutions to support prosperous and sustainable communities. Today’s investment will support Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities in developing net-zero economies. I congratulate the Clean Foundation and all of those involved in this network on this important work.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Today I announced federal support for the Clean Foundation’s vital work supporting Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities in developing and deploying clean energy. This $3.7-million investment is an important step toward ensuring that these communities are equal partners in Canada’s net-zero future.”

Darren Fisher,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour

“Climate solutions are successful when they are developed in collaboration with the communities that will benefit from them. The Clean Energy and Equity Network will empower communities and individuals by providing customized opportunities for those who face barriers to entry in the rapidly growing clean economy.”

Scott Skinner

President & CEO, Clean Foundation

Quick Facts

program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air. Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

