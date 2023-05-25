MP Longfield Announces Over 1,800 New Chargers in Guelph and Across Canada

GUELPH, ON, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ – Electric vehicles (EVs) not only help keep our air clean and save drivers money — they also represent a major opportunity for Canadian workers and Canada’s economy as we build and power these vehicles right here at home.

To help drivers feel confident in making the switch to an EV, the Government of Canada is building a coast-to-coast network of charging stations along highways and in public places, on-street, in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces and for vehicle fleets.

Today, Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced funding to install over 1,800 new EV chargers in Guelph and across the country, including:

Of the combined 1,857 chargers, at least 87 will be installed in Guelph and available for use by December 2023 to help EV drivers to get to where they need to go with confidence and ease. Before hitting the streets, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) electric charger and alternative fuelling stations locator.

EVs are a win-win for families looking to save money while helping to keep our air clean. For example, drivers could save over $1,000 on fuel and significant costs on maintenance and service per year. And these savings are in addition to those offered by federal and provincial incentive programs to help Canadians with upfront costs, which could amount to $5,000–$10,000 in savings.

Today’s announcement represents a combined federal investment of more than $12 million provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. Additional funding was provided by the organizations, bringing the total combined project costs to more than $27 million.

Quotes

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Guelph, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future.”



The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Canadians are making the switch to electric vehicles, which is why the Government of Canada is working with partners like Alectra, Skyline and the City of Guelph to deploy EV chargers across Canada. Today, I was pleased to announce over 1,800 new chargers across the country. From manufacturing EVs with Volkswagen in St. Thomas, Ontario to charging them here in Guelph, the EV economy is unlocking opportunities across Canada. This is how we build a strong and clean economy together.”

Lloyd Longfield

Member of Parliament for Guelph

“Skyline is proud to be partnering with NRCan to make EV infrastructure more readily accessible to apartment tenants in our communities. Not only do the chargers present an added benefit for the building’s tenants — they will also make a meaningful positive impact on the development of Canada’s clean energy sector.”

Rob Stein

President, Skyline Energy

“The funding provided by the federal government through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program will help Guelph move forward with our Race to Zero goal to become a net-zero carbon community by 2050 or earlier by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”



His Worship Cam Guthrie

Mayor, City of Guelph



“Alectra is a proud proponent of the federal government’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, as we strive to be part of the solution in addressing climate change. This funding will enable Alectra to install charging stations for use by our customers, the public and at our own facilities to support our employees and fleets to go electric. We look forward to working further with NRCan to make EV charging convenient, reliable and cost-effective for our communities.”



Brian Bentz

President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

Quick Facts

Making the shift to EVs is critical to decarbonizing on-road transportation, which accounts for 20 percent of Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. Federal rebates of up to $5,000 , as well as provincial incentive programs, are available to help more Canadians purchase an EV.

, as well as provincial incentive programs, are available to help more Canadians purchase an EV. The government’s purchase incentive program has been extended to March 2025 , and the types of eligible vehicle models now include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

, and the types of eligible vehicle models now include more vans, trucks and SUVs. To date, more than 189,000 incentives to purchase a zero-emission vehicle have been provided to Canadians and Canadian businesses.

Canadians can also benefit from municipal or provincial rebates for the purchase and installation of residential charging stations.

Natural Resources Canada’s fuel consumption ratings search tool can help drivers identify the EVs that best suit their needs.

EV charge time varies by the level of charger used. A Level 2 charger has a charge rate of 30 km per hour, whereas a Level 3 charger — typically found on highways for punctual charging — can charge 80 percent of the battery in 20–30 minutes.

Over 80 percent of EV owners in Canada charge at home to meet most of their needs.

charge at home to meet most of their needs. In cold weather, preheating an EV while plugged in can improve range loss by up to 20 percent.

Federal investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast charging network along highways and the deployment of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, with over 43,600 EV chargers selected for funding to date.

Since 2019, NRCan has supported 45 ZEV awareness and education projects from coast to coast with more to come, including on clean fuels and Indigenous ZEV awareness.

