MP Terry Duguid Launches Program to Plant Over 71,000 Trees in Winnipeg With Mayor Gillingham

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ – Trees play a vital role in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. That is why Canada has committed to planting two billion trees across the country. From the Assiniboine Forest to Bunn’s Creek Parkway, Winnipeg is home to urban forests, winding riverbanks and large open green spaces.

Today, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, joined Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham to launch the Home Grown tree planting grant program. Supported by a federal investment of more than $7 million over five years, this program will plant over 71,000 trees across Winnipeg and contribute to Canada’s collective effort to plant two billion trees.

The Home Grown tree planting grant program will lead to reduced climate-warming emissions, increase forest tree cover, and expand and improve habitat covers along riverbanks. The expansion of green recreational spaces will help support mental and physical health through the increase of clean air quality. These efforts will also combat erosion, sedimentation and pollutants in the area.

The project will also support community members in raising public awareness of urban forest benefits and the importance of environmental stewardship.

The City of Winnipeg is a model example of local, urban tree-planting efforts. To continue to protect and ensure a safe, sustainable environment for future generations, revitalization efforts to maintain our forested areas are key. Planting the right trees, in the right areas, ensures the growth of our natural environment to fight climate change and restore nature.

Quotes

“Canada’s commitment to plant two billion trees is a key part of our collective effort to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Our partnership with the City of Winnipeg to launch the Home Grown tree planting grant program will plant over 71,000 trees. This will help capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, and enhance local biodiversity while creating sustainable jobs.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Today I was pleased to join Mayor Gillingham in launching the Home Grown tree planting grant program. Supported by over $7 million from the federal government, this investment in Winnipeg will bring about over 71,000 new trees. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we are proud to be supporting climate action, clean air and sustainable jobs here in Winnipeg.”

Terry Duguid

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Our tree canopy is one of the defining features of Winnipeg, but it faces threats from disease and invasive insects. This investment from the federal government, complemented by additional city funding, will allow us to take critical steps to renew and expand our urban forest. And engaging community groups in volunteer planting efforts allows all Winnipeggers to show their love for our trees.”

Scott Gillingham

Mayor of Winnipeg

