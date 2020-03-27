MP3 actor Ruslaan Mumtaz opens up on welcoming his baby boy: I spoke to him and he is also reacting to me | Bollywood Life

MP3 actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali blessed with a baby boy yesterday. The duo shared the pictures of them with their baby on social media and we can surely see the innocent smile on their faces. In a recent chat with PinkVilla, the MP3 actor revealed the feeling of lifting his baby in arms and said, “Everyone says that until you don’t lift your own kid you don’t understand what a bond is between a child and a parent and that is exactly what I experienced also. So, I have never held a kid in my arms so my kid was the first kid I ever held and I feared holding even my friend’s kids and used to tell them no I can’t do it. But with my kid, it is very comfortable, I spoke to him and he is also reacting to me and he would listen to my voice and stop crying or look at me, I feel so connected to him.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ruslaan Mumtaz narrates the nervous moments when he took his wife to the hospital for delivery

The actor later added, “It is quite stressful right now, and even though we were supposed to leave the hospital three days later but we have to leave immediately.”

Once again, we pour in congratulatory wishes to this beautiful couple. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.