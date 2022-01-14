MPO named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN), 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named MPO as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ for the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) market includes a detailed analysis of global MESCBN market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading MESCBN vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

A Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) platform provides users with a single, unified network to manage, exchange commodities, and collaborate with all trading partners and logistics providers across multiple tiers of the supply chain in real-time. The SaaS-based MESCBN platform offers unified visibility across product creation, organizational risk, and product transaction status. It also assists organizations in securely managing data, optimizing supplier relationships, accelerating onboarding, managing high-volume transactions, and providing AI-powered insights for identifying disruptions and making informed decisions. MESCBN platforms leverage advanced technologies such as AI, ML, NLP, Blockchain, and advanced analytics to optimize and automate end-to-end digital supply chain networks and foster collaboration.

Organizations continue to strive for industry-leading supply chain planning and smart execution in order to respond quickly to disruptions in the environment. They often lack the combination of agility and flexibility across their supply chain network. It is crucial for organizations to not only gain comprehensive visibility of their internal enterprise but also about the external events that are occurring. As supply chain planning has become an important part of organizations’ fulfillment strategies, understanding supply logistics, multi-tier channel and globe trade scenarios through real-time internal and external enterprise visibility is now more critical than ever. Considering the requirement for effective end-to-end planning of supply chains, collaborating with trading partners and logistics providers, understanding overall organizational risk, securely exchanging transactional and operational data, organizations are looking at platforms such as multi-enterprise supply chain business networks to streamline and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations under a single business network. Users expect MESCBN platforms to automate day-to-day decisions, minimize inventory waste, maximize turnaround time, intelligently partner with their network to be flexible and adaptive, and streamline an array of business needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chain and the manufacturing industry. Organizations are finding planning, collaborating, and gaining visibility difficult in this dynamically changing environment. Organizations are facing difficulties in managing multi-tier operations, inventory, transactions, and operational risk because of the pandemic and subsequent changes in various guidelines. Therefore, many users are looking for a single network platform that can help them seamlessly communicate, collaborate, design unified plans, manage & monitor the process and operational workflows, exchange data with a single source of truth, multi-system integration, and offer end-to-end transparency to mitigate operational risk.

MPO is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant, mobile-native, AI-powered platform for supply chain orchestration. MPO’s product portfolio includes control tower, supply chain visibility, transportation management, eCommerce fulfilment, digital order management, reverse logistics, spare part management, network inventory management, and supply management. With its comprehensive capabilities, the MPO platform integrates siloed data, processes, and supply chain parties across various functions, including execution, planning, analytics, and finance.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, MPO’s sophisticated supply chain orchestration platform allows the organization to drive value and operational efficiencies with comprehensive capabilities, including system unification, network-wide collaboration, intelligent insights, and automate day-to-day functions with the convergence of planning and execution. The company provides a strong technology value proposition with its key technology differentiators, including a multi-party orchestration, unified cloud & mobile-native platform, customer chain control, real-time continuous planning & execution, multi-level order, inventory, and transport management. “Akshaysingh adds, MPO with its robust product vision & roadmap, continued AI/ML enhancements, unified & centralized platform approach, and ability to cater dynamic business requirements through its comprehensive functional capabilities have received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and the company has been positioned amongst the technology leaders.”

Quote by MPO:

Collaborating with supply chain partners in a transparent, fast, and reliable way is not novel anymore. Enabling supply chain stakeholders to make key decisions requires a deep and broad understanding of the plans and actions of all participants in the network. By connecting orders, inventory, logistics, and transportation via a continuously optimized “Micro Supply Chain”, MPO’s platform powers many of the world’s leading organizations in optimally balance operational excellence and order fulfillment”

Additional Resources:

For more information about visit here

Complimentary Knowledge Brief Download, “SPARK Matrix: Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, 2021”: Link

About MPO.

MPO offers the world’s only natively unified cloud platform for Multi-Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control and optimizes order, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, compliant, and reliable to their customers. For more information, please contact info@mpo.com or visit www.mpo.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

MPO

Sophia Shats

Sophia.shats@mpo.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpo-named-as-a-2021-technology-leader-in-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-for-multi-enterprise-supply-chain-business-networks-mescbn-2021-301461197.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

