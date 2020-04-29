MPs meet in House to debate emergency COVID-19 aid for students | CBC News

A small group of MPs will meet in person in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday to debate legislation that would provide $9 billion in financial aid to post-secondary students taking a financial hit because of the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the suite of benefits last week in response to criticism that too many young people were left out from other COVID-19 support programs. He will speak about the benefits for students at his daily briefing beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Under the proposed new measures, students would be eligible for $1,250 a month from May through August. That sum can go up to $1,750 if the student is caring for a dependent or has a disability.

The benefit is available also to students who have jobs but are making less than $1,000 a month.

Ahead of Wednesday’s parliamentary sitting, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet will hold a media availability at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by another one with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. CBCNews.ca will carry them live.

The Conservatives are pushing for changes to the bill to include incentives for students to work in essential fields, creating a new program to match students and youth employees with jobs in the agriculture and agri-food sector, including fish and seafood.

The government also announced a special grant program that will give students who volunteer over the summer a stipend of $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the hours they work.

The House of Commons is formally adjourned until May 25, but a special committee, which includes all 338 MPs, is holding virtual and in-person meetings during the pandemic.

The Wednesday in-person meetings will include a scaled-down number of MPs in order to follow physical distancing guidelines.