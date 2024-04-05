Mr. Kapil Bhatia felicitated with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hotel Investment Conference-South Asia (HICSA) 2024

NEW DELHI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Kapil Bhatia, Executive Chairman of InterGlobe Enterprises, has been conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hotel Investment Conference-South Asia (HICSA) 2024. The awards ceremony took place in Bengaluru on 3rd April 2024, in the presence of prominent figures from the global and Indian hospitality industry.

HICSA Awards are a prestigious recognition within the hospitality industry, celebrating the most remarkable hotel developments in the South Asian region. It recognises pioneers and distinguished visionaries who have significantly shaped the landscape of travel and hospitality in South Asia, acknowledging their exceptional contributions, lifelong commitment, and enduring impact.

The HICSA Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates Mr. Kapil Bhatia’s exceptional career, and this recognition is a testament to his vision and unwavering commitment to excellence which has left a lasting impact on the travel and hospitality industry.

Mr. Bhatia, a true pioneer, successfully established a strong foothold in the travel industry at an early stage, and with the launch of InterGlobe Hotels in 2004, the Group made a foray into the Indian hospitality sector. Over the years, his foresight, strategic thinking, and his strong commitment to quality and customer focus have played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the company.

It has been Mr. Bhatia’s firm belief in India’s growth potential, and the strong desire in people to travel that has been the driving force behind the remarkable growth of InterGlobe, fuelling the company’s transformation from a single entity to a thriving conglomerate, encompassing a diverse portfolio of businesses such as aviation (IndiGo), logistics, travel commerce among others.

InterGlobe Enterprises, with its partners in India, currently has a portfolio of 30 hotels across 14 cities. Internationally, InterGlobe has a collection of hotels in key cities across London, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna, Prague, Hamburg, Munich and Budapest. InterGlobe has recently announced the launch of ‘Miiro‘, a new lifestyle brand of individually designed hotels, set to open its doors in Europe in the summer of 2024.

About InterGlobe Enterprises

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian travel conglomerate involved in Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Logistics, Airline Management, Travel Commerce, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. InterGlobe through its various businesses, employs more than 60,000 professionals across 130+ cities globally. Since 1989, InterGlobe has been building businesses and working with global brands to deliver Quality and Value. It has been bridging the gap between people and markets through Innovation and Service Leadership. Over the past three decades, InterGlobe has continued to expand its vision, contribution, and footprint in becoming one of India’s foremost conglomerates. For more information, visit www.interglobe.com

