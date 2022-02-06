Mr. Raman J. Singh, CEO & Chief Architect of IN4.OS LLC has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SEABROOK, N.H., Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

Mr. Raman J. Singh is the CEO & Chief Architect of IN4.0S, an innovative engineering organization that develops manufactured parts for customers in the space, defense, and life science critical sectors, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Mr. Singh was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Raman into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Raman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Raman will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, IN4.0S LLC will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“It is an honor to become a member of this distinguished group of innovative executives. I look forward to collaborating on future projects as IN4.0S continues to grow and expand. I believe the Forbes Technology Council will propel IN4.0S into a stronger organization and help us provide better solutions to our customers.” – Raman J. Singh

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

For inquiries related to IN4.0S LLC, please email info@in40s.us

Media Contact

Lisa Wagner, IN4.0S LLC, +1 (202) 394-2310, info@in40s.us

SOURCE IN4.0S LLC

