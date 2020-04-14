‘Mrs. America’ Seeks to Understand Phyllis Schlafly, the Villain of Second-Wave Feminism

How do you solve a problem like Phyllis Schlafly? For one perspective, you can ask Dahvi Waller, the creator of Mrs. America, FX’s new miniseries about the battle of second wave feminists to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970s—and the fierce opposition they encountered from the infamous conservative activist.

Waller faced a steep challenge creating a series centered around a woman one second wave feminist described as “the antichrist,” yet with nuance, sensitivity, and encyclopedic research, she found her way through the minefield. What emerged from her careful study is an ambitious, electric series about the rise and fall of second wave feminism, illustrated in all of its agonies and ecstasies, as well as its stumbles and triumphs.

Waller is an Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning writer and producer who cut her teeth on shows like Mad Men, Halt and Catch Fire, and Desperate Housewives. Esquire spoke with Waller about Schlafly’s long-term influence on American politics, the importance of intersectionality, and the future of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Esquire: Where did the idea for this show begin with you?

Dahvi Waller: I think my interest in this show goes way back to being a baby. My dad is a political scientist, so I grew up learning about America’s politics and government. That was always a conversation in our house—every election cycle was like the World Series for us. When I grew up, I loved political dramas, and as a writer, I noticed they were mostly written by, directed by, and centered on men. Women were either the wives or the victims. I became really interested in doing a series that centered on women. I had a general meeting with one of our producers back in late 2013; she was pitching me different ideas about women in history. One of her ideas was for a show centered on Phyllis Schlafly and her campaign against the Equal Rights Amendment. Phyllis is a real anti-hero. I thought, that’s a great jumping-off point for creating a series. I just really fell in love with that.

Dahvi Waller, Cate Blanchett, and Stacey Sher attend FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Paul Archuleta

ESQ: What was your research process like?

DW: I studied history in college, so I had the arrogance to think I could tackle this myself. I really liked going to the primary sources myself, so I got my subscription to newspapers.com and proceeded to read every article written about Phyllis Schlafly and her movement, as well as all the feminist leaders from the seventies. Also, luckily for me or unluckily for me, all of these women were very prolific—they each had more than one book to their name. I have an entire bookshelf of memoirs, books, thinkpieces, and essays that they wrote both during this time and later in their lives. Any video I could get my hands on, I would watch to see these women in real life. I also watched any films or documentaries I could on Shirley Chisholm, Gloria Steinem, and Betty Friedan. FX also hired a researcher for me who was with me from the development period. We looked at recordings of the ERA proceedings in the House and the Senate. We covered as much as we could and read every biography written about these women.

ESQ: I hate to hear you say, “I had the arrogance to think I could tackle this myself.” Any male showrunner would say, “I studied history, so I tackled it myself.”

DW: That’s so true. I’m so lucky I have this writing staff to help me through this process, but a guy would say, “I did it all myself.” Thank you for pointing that out. A couple years ago, Lena Dunham wrote an essay encouraging women to stop saying, “I’m sorry.” I stopped saying “I’m sorry,” and it’s been really liberating. Now I’m going to stop using the word “arrogance” regarding work I did.

FX

ESQ: Did you have any contact with the women featured in the show or with the families of those who are no longer with us?

DW: I didn’t personally speak to anyone involved in the show. I think that if you speak to any one of them or to members of their families, you become beholden to their version of what happened, which I would argue is not necessarily an objective version of what happened. I’m glad that none of us spoke to anyone; we really just consulted the sources and the research from the time, then formed our own interpretation of what happened.

ESQ: There’s that old adage in writing: “Villains never think they’re the villain.” Phyllis Schlafly certainly went down in history as a villain, yet the show finds humanity and tragedy in her. How did you locate that humanity in a person that many of us have deemed a villain?

DW: Early on, I spoke to a friend’s grandmother who was one of the original Schlafly girls and a member of Stop ERA. It was really illuminating to speak to her, because I got to hear how someone who admired Phyllis spoke about her. I tried to put myself in her shoes whenever I was writing Phyllis. This was a very smart woman and a very capable woman who said this: “She was our Joan of Arc. She was brilliant and kind and sweet.” I tried to find those qualities because this other woman saw them in her.

Maybe it’s because I’m a daughter of a therapist, but in writing stories, I see myself as kind of the psychotherapist of these characters. I try to locate the wounds of childhood and the original trauma. For instance, something really compelling that I read about Betty Friedan was that she had a younger sister who was considered much prettier than she was. The sister got all the attention, and Betty was very envious and jealous of her younger sister. When you think about that along with her jealousy about Gloria Steinem’s entrance to the movement, you see how that came into play. I read somewhere that Betty’s sister even wrote a letter to Gloria Steinem saying, “Let me explain where her hostility is coming from.” That’s how I approach characters for whom I don’t feel an affinity or where I feel antagonism toward what they stood for and what their actions were.

ESQ: There’s this great irony to Phyllis, because it seems like if anybody needs feminism, it’s Phyllis. Phyllis is a very ambitious and accomplished woman, yet she’s made this bargain where the only way she can earn the respect of men is to join them in opposing women’s rights. How did you tease out that complexity and those contradictions in her?

DW: There’s a scene I wrote in episode two, in which she’s asking her husband Fred to help her with legal language because she’s been called out for not having a law degree by a state legislator. She tells Fred that she was invited to attend Harvard Law School, though he points out that this was impossible because she earned her masters at Harvard years before it went co-ed. She says, “Well, they would have made an exception for me.” The reason I included that line is because it really gets to the heart of the irony that you are speaking about, which is that Phyllis believes, and I think it’s a self-aggrandizing belief, that she was exceptional—that everything she achieved was by virtue of her being incredibly brilliant and industrious. She very conveniently ignored all the ways in which the women’s movement allowed her to move forward, and she equally ignored all the ways in which the patriarchal system held her back. She believed that if you were exceptional, you would just have to work hard and not let anyone stand in your way. That’s simply not true. There’s systemic discrimination against gender in this society, and it’s not about being exceptional. It’s about getting rid of the systemic discrimination in our laws.

I met with a lot of second wave feminists who said, “How can you write about Phyllis Schlafly? She’s the antichrist!” If you paint her as a two-dimensional monster, then other women like Phyllis will continue to find success. Don’t we want to understand her appeal so that we’ll have the tools to fight it the next time it comes around? I looked deep into Phyllis’ background, and I discovered that the obstacles she faced are very relatable, like being asked to take notes. What woman writer hasn’t been in a writer’s room where she’s asked to take notes on the white board because her handwriting is “just so much neater”? For years, I thought, “Well, my handwriting is very neat,” so it didn’t occur to me that it was sexism at work. I tried to find those points of entry where women can relate, because we can all relate to the discrimination she faced.

FX

ESQ: What do you feel is the long-term influence of Phyllis Schlafly on feminism and American politics? Are there ways in which her actions and her principles continue to haunt us even now?

DW: I would say her biggest achievement—bigger even than the work she did in fighting the Equal Rights Amendment—was organizing different religious denominations into one political block. Until Phyllis came along, Catholic women never worked with Mormon women or Evangelical women. Her brilliance at grassroots organizing and her ability to bring disparate groups of religious women together into one socially conservative political block—and to get them to become activists who vote, because many of them were not active in politics prior to the seventies—that’s her greatest influence. She’s much the same as Jerry Falwell and Jesse Helm.

ESQ: One of the things that captivated me most about the show was its commitment to intersectionality. You highlight how the feminist movement can and still does exclude women of color, LGBTQ women, and other groups of women who are marginalized. Was intersectionality important to you?

DW: Absolutely. It was essential to me. When the producer first pitched this idea of a show centered on Phyllis Schlafly, my biggest concern was, “If she’s the way in, how do we include intersectional feminism in the story?” The writers and I worked hard to figure out a creative way to make it all feel organic. Take the episode called “Shirley”—Shirley Chisholm and Phyllis Schlafly never intersected in any way, but we found ways for their stories to speak to one another thematically. Similarly, Margaret Sloan-Hunter, who was an editor at Ms. Magazine, came into our series through our decision to include Ms. Magazine in Gloria’s story. I don’t think you can tell the story of second wave feminism without telling the story of the birth of intersectional feminism. In fact, the term “women of color,” I believe, was first coined at the women’s convention in Houston in 1977. Flo Kennedy was the vanguard of intersectional feminism. I wish we had more episodes; I wish we had another season to include all the LatinX feminist leaders like Dolores Huerta. There are so many women of color to include in the story of the women’s movement. We were only able to touch on a few of them, but I hope this inspires other storytellers to create a whole series around Flo Kennedy and a whole movie about Dolores Huerta. Mrs. America is just the tip of the iceberg as far as these women’s stories go.

FX

ESQ: Is there no prospect of another season?

DW: No. This was conceived as a limited series. That’s probably the only reason we were able to get the cast we did, because the commitment was just the one season, so that’s the bargain we made. There are many more stories to tell, truly. Also, there have been so many series centered on male antiheroes, and there aren’t as many centered on female antiheroes, where those women are allowed to be contradictory and unlikeable. My hope is that we see more of that in the coming years.

ESQ: I hope so, too. Male audiences struggle to receive female antiheroes, so my hope is that the more of them they get, the better they’ll become at it.

DW: That’s very true. You know, we had male executives who were huge champions of the series, but we did sometimes get notes back that Phyllis wasn’t relatable or that we didn’t show enough of her as a mother. Did we ever hear, “Why aren’t we seeing Don Draper at home more? Why aren’t we seeing him be a better father?” No one would ever say that, but when there’s a woman lead, there’s always this knee-jerk reaction that we need to like her, we need to relate to her, and we need to see her in relation to a man, or as a sister or mother or friend. With Phyllis, that’s such a small part of her story. The more we dramatize these kinds of stories and show women as something other than wife, mother, sister, the more we’ll come to embrace it.

ESQ: That word, “relatable”—it’s so tiresome.

DW: I know. Aren’t you so bored of it? I am. If I get that note one more time… I’m going to throw that whiteboard that I’ve been taking notes on.

ESQ: Speaking of Don Draper, I see some throughlines between Mad Men and Mrs. America, like their shared sense of historical hyperrealism. What did you learn during your Mad Men days that you brought with you to Mrs. America?

DW: I learned so much from Matt Weiner about how to create an immersive period drama. I also learned the importance of detail in creating authenticity as opposed to feeling like you’re seeing a presentation of a time period. I could tell you stories of being on set with Matt and watching the way he walked around the set, saying things like, “This guy’s British and he’s trying to fit in. He’d probably have some kind of baseball paraphernalia on his wall, but he doesn’t know enough about it, so it’s probably the Mets, not the Yankees.” I learned so much from that, and I definitely carried that into Mrs. America.

We have the most incredible team. They all were such research nerds who went so deep in adhering to every detail, making sure it was period and character accurate. We wrote biographies for all the characters and sent them to the production designer and the art department. As they were creating the apartments for Gloria Steinem and Bella Abzug and Betty Friedan, they had their biographies. So for instance, in Bella’s apartment, there was Judaica, because she identified as Jewish. As for Betty’s apartment, she was very messy, and I kept saying, “It has to be messier. I want letters everywhere.” Gloria had a very specific style that was really eclectic; she bought things wherever she travelled and brought them home to hang on her walls. That was the level of research and detail that we embraced on the show, and I definitely was inspired by my time on Mad Men.

Dahvi Waller of ’Mrs. America’ speaks during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Amy Sussman

ESQ: So many of the episodes were written and/or directed by women. How important was it to have that strong female presence behind the camera and in the creative team?

DW: Very important. This is a show centered on women, and I felt it was very important to have a predominantly female writing staff. We also wanted every episode to be directed by a woman. We also wanted to have women of color as directors and writers. I’m so happy I fought for this, because there’s such a diversity of types of women represented in the show. If you had only white women writing and directing, you wouldn’t have a true diversity of experience represented on the screen.

ESQ: What should today’s feminists take away from the successes and the failures of the women’s movement in the seventies?

DW: I hope they’re inspired by these iconic women. I think it’s a crime that Shirley Chisholm’s story is not taught in high schools, and that I did not learn of her until the 2008 election. I hope that she is introduced to a whole generation of young feminists, who can use her as a role model for being a visionary and for seeing beyond the present day. I hope young women take away that sisterhood is only powerful if we all band together and let everyone in. Even when it’s painful, even when it presents conflict.

I hope young women take away that sisterhood is only powerful if we all band together and let everyone in.

We talk about the tribulations and the in-fighting in the feminist movement, but something I really wanted to point out in the series is the fact that on one side, you have a very authoritarian way of running an organization, and on the other side, you have a very democratic way. The democratic way is messy, full of infighting and egos, but it is democratic. None of the women on Phyllis’ side were ever elected, and she was appointed for life to serve as the head of the organization. There is something to be said for sitting in that messiness and saying, “This is the way we reach consensus; this is the way we move forward. It’s going to be messier, and that’s okay.”

The arc of the feminist movement is that they made a lot of mistakes at the beginning, and as they grew, they learned. They didn’t figure it all out in Houston, but they righted a lot of wrongs in that moment. The committee coming out of the women’s convention was so much more diverse than the original women’s political caucus in 1971. While it’s still not as inclusive as it could be and while there are still issues of intersectional feminism that haven’t been figured out, they did start to make progress back then, and that was encouraging to me.

ESQ: In the slides at the end of the series, you reveal that the ERA is still somewhat active in state legislatures. I was shocked to learn that.

DW: John Oliver did a great piece about this a couple months ago. When we sold the show to FX in late 2015, the ERA was dead. One of the challenges we faced as writers was how to explain the ratification problem to the audience, because it’s been dead for forty years. But after the 2016 election, with the resurgence of the women’s movement and the women’s march, a group started pushing for those last three states to ratify. They ratified in the last three years, and measures have passed in the House to extend the original deadline. We’re waiting on the Senate, and the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken up the measures. I think it really speaks to how polarized we are today versus 1972. Back then, the original Equal Rights Amendment passed through the House with such overwhelming bipartisan support, but today, the Republican Senate isn’t interested. That’s a sad commentary about where we’ve ended up on equal rights.

Barbara Freeman

ESQ: Having dived so deeply into the history of the women’s movement, what do you feel are the biggest problems facing women today? Are they so different from the problems of the seventies?

DW: I think what struck me in doing this deep dive is how the conversations they were having back in the seventies are so similar to the conversations we’re having today. We tried to highlight that as much as possible in the series. That makes me think that we’re facing the same problems. I think gender discrimination in some ways has gotten more insidious and less overt than it was in the seventies. I think rape culture is one of the biggest problems facing women today. Domestic violence and the pay gap. Women just aren’t paid equally to men, even now, even fifty years later. I still think we’re generally in a patriarchal system that rewards white men and discriminates against women and people of color; until we remove all systemic levels of discrimination, we’ll never be truly equal.

The other big problem facing women is the anti-abortion movement and the push to restrict or even get rid of Roe v. Wade. Women’s control over their own bodies is being threatened at a level that hasn’t been seen since 1973. When I started writing episode two, which is about Gloria’s fight for abortion rights, one of the notes I got back was, “How are young women today even going to relate to the idea of abortion being illegal?” Can you believe that was a note I got? I think they’re going to relate, which is a very scary thought.