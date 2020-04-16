MS Dhoni never looked rusty at Chennai Super Kings training: Balaji – Times of India

CHENNAI: The postponement of IPL-13 has prolonged the wait to get a clearer picture on MS Dhoni ’s international future.

It was believed that a successful tournament for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper could have helped in assessing his future ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works. Dhoni hasn’t played any competitive cricket since the end of the 50-over World Cup in July last year and his return to on-field action has now been delayed even further.

However, CSK bowling coach L Balaji, who saw the former India captain train from close quarters at Chepauk during the team’s preparatory camp in the first two weeks of March, believes there are no signs of rustiness whatsoever in Dhoni’s batting.

“We shouldn’t be talking about Dhoni’s six-month break. It is no big deal. If you see Tiger Woods or Roger Federer, they miss major tournaments and then come back. The break doesn’t mean that they go off the boil. The skill level doesn’t change. It is the same with Dhoni. When it comes to proven performers, you need not think about their skill level. He might not be the same as he was when he was 25 or 26, but he is much better-equipped with the mental side of the game. From what I saw during the CSK training, it never looked like Dhoni was away from the game for any length of time. He didn’t look rusty even on the first day of training. That is his greatness,” Balaji observed during a chat on Wednesday.

During his time as a player and now as a coach, Balaji has seen the value that Dhoni brings to the table. While KL Rahul has staked a claim as wicketkeeper-batsman with impressive performances in limited-overs cricket recently, Dhoni’s inclusion for the T20 WC is a no-brainer for Balaji.

“It is entirely up to selectors but if you ask me, I would always go with MS for any big tournament. Beyond his finishing skills, there are a lot of things he brings to the table. It is about having multiple inputs in a team game. When it comes to winning big tournaments, we can’t have makeshift players as it leads to uncertainty. It is about having the best players for every slot,” the 38-year-old said.

With chances of the IPL being played during the traditional summer window all but ruled out, there are suggestions that the tournament might take place during September-October. If that window for the IPL does materialise, Balaji feels adjusting will not be a problem even though the tournament has always been played during the summer months of March, April and May.

“We are used to playing the IPL in peak summer post the domestic season. However, the Champions League T20, before it was scrapped, used to take place in September and October. So if the IPL this year takes place then, it is something we are familiar with. There was no drastic change in the pitches that I ever noticed,” he explained.

