MS Dhoni’s greatest knocks in ODIs – Times of India

April 5 marks the 15th anniversary of MS Dhoni ‘s first international century – a knock that marked his arrival as the “next big thing in Indian cricket”.

Overall, Dhoni has played 350 ODIs, with 10,773 runs and 10 centuries to his credit, with a highest score of an unbeaten 183 and an average of 50.57.

Dhoni has not played since India’s World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in July.

Here is a look at the former Indian captain’s greatest knocks in ODIs:

148 vs Pakistan (123 balls; 15×4, 4×6; strike rate: 120.32) Venue: Visakhapatnam I Date: April 5, 2005

After a few failures in his first four matches, Dhoni announced himself on the international stage with a swashbuckling innings against Pakistan, following captain Sourav Ganguly‘s decision to promote him to the No. 3 batting slot.

183* vs Sri Lanka (145b; 15×4, 10×6; SR: 126.20) Venue: Jaipur I Date: October 31, 2005

India were chasing 299 to win against a Lankan side that had Vaas and Muralitharan. Dhoni plundered the attack to help the hosts win with 23 balls to spare.

91* vs Sri Lanka (79b; 8×4, 2×6; SR: 115.18) Venue: Mumbai I Date: April 2, 2011

Perhaps Dhoni‘s most celebrated innings, coming as in it did in a World Cup final while chasing. MSD wasn’t in the best of form till the final, but he promoted himself in the batting order to counter Sri Lanka’s off-spinners. He made sure India won the World Cup after 23 years with an unforgettable six over long on.

139* vs Australia (121b; 12×4, 5×6; SR: 114.87) Venue: Mohali I Date: October 19, 2013

India were tottering at 154/6 but Dhoni made sure the team crossed the 300-run mark with another dominating innings peppered with his trademark ‘helicopter’ shot.

45* vs Sri Lanka (52b; 5×4, 2×6; SR: 86.53) Venue: Port-of-Spain I Date: July 11, 2013

Dhoni came up with another entertaining and resourceful knock in the final of a tri-series also involving West Indies. India needed 202 to win the title and were reduced to 167-8. Dhoni farmed the strike brilliantly and took the match into the last over with 15 runs to win. Shaminda Eranga was given the task to bowl the final over and Dhoni flattened him with a sequence of 6, 4, 6 off the second, third and fourth deliveries. India won by 1 wicket.

44* vs Australia (58b; 1×6; SR: 75.86) Venue: Adelaide I Date: February 12, 2012





Another of Dhoni’s last-over heroics. At the receiving end this time was Australian medium-pacer Clint McKay. India needed 13 to win off the last over and Dhoni clobbered a 112 metre, awe-inspiring maximum to win the match for India.

