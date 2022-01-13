MSI Unveils New Gaming and Creator Laptop Lineup at CES 2022
– The award-winning laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H series processor and up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at the “Gameverse” virtual event
– The new range of laptops will be available in the Indian market soon
NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, proudly reveals its new lineup of laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® H series processors. MSI demonstrated their determination and vision for the coming era of the metaverse. The new laptops boasting the Meta-ready logo are equipped with Intel® CoreTM i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX ™ 3070 or above, for anyone who’d like to experience Metaverse-compatible performance. Following the global launch, the new range of laptops will be available in the Indian market soon.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are based on the revolutionary Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI.
The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.
Additionally, the new 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, further enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life.
The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 30%-45% increase in CPU performance. MSI also added innovations in thermal solutions: the Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad. The MSI-exclusive cooling helps fully release the power of the new 12th Gen Intel processors. It provides a solution that is as efficient as liquid metal, but safer and more reliable.
MSI’s Creator series is now a bigger family with panels up to 17 inches. The overall CPU performance is improved 45% with the new Vapor Chamber Cooler, and MSI has added features for content creators such as touch support for MSI Pen, Calman verified True Pixel Display, and collaboration with DTS for a rich, immersive surround sound experience.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, “We are delighted to announce our new line-up of products for 2022 which is an amalgamation of both creator and gaming laptops. We are entering a new era wherein human beings will interact with us through a combination of VR, AR, cloud system, AI and internet technology. We believe that MSI Gameverse laptops are the key to this evolution. We are not only providing the best performance products for gamers to exceed their capabilities, but also providing the best efficiency for digital content creators to explore the infinite possibilities that lie ahead.”
Sleek & Sophisticated – GS77/66 Stealth
The award-winning Stealth GS series are the lightweight, powerful laptops for gaming and professional use. The GS77 comes with a new “core black” color and a more durable zinc alloy hinge. At less than 21mm for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience. It is also equipped with six speakers for crisp treble and powerful bass. Business gamers will benefit from the webcam lock switch and support for up to100W PD charging for better security and mobility.
Ultimate Powerhouse – Raider GE76/66
MSI Raider GE series is the real eye-catcher, retaining the panoramic aurora lighting which creates an alluring sci-fi ambience. The performance is even more astonishing; with the innovative thermal design by MSI, the Raider GE series performance can reach up to a total of 220W[1] with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti via MSI OverBoost. The Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad increases performance by extra 10%, and with displays up to 4K with the support of Discrete Graphic Mode, gamers will have a fast and smooth experience with the MSI Raider Series.
Born for Performance – Vector GP76/66
The Vector GP Series was born with a new concept; the name “Vector” represents MSI’s expectation for the GP series to have all the power needed to move forward with a satisfying experience in gaming, engineering, or scientific computing. With Cooler Boost 5 Technology, the Vector’s performance can reach up to 210W via MSI OverBoost.
Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – Crosshair 15
The Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The series features a futuristic design with exclusive sci-fi elements inspired by the feeling and mood of gameplay, and comes equipped with Intel® CoreTM i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology. The graphic performance is at a maximized level – setting the Crosshair series apart from its competition. Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and also the limited edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack.
Pulsating Power– Pulse GL76/66
The MSI Pulse GL76/66 keeps the design features by Maarten Verhoeven along with the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. Cooler Boost 5 increases airflow by 15%, even with a 33% reduction of wall thickness.
Sharpen Your Game – Sword 17/15, Katana GF76/66
The MSI Sword series boasts a new knight image with magical immortal force – “Dragon Power” – wielding an enchanted sword of victory. This knight character was created by Justin Goby Fields, a famous concept artist from the United States. Both Sword and Katana series are set to help gamers succeed with a comfortable key travel at 1.7mm and Cooler Boost 5.
Creator Z17, Creator Z16P and Creator Z16
The Creator Z17 is the world’s first 17-inch laptop to support pen touch, and features the 16:10 screen ratio with a thin bezel design and True Color Technology to be the perfect companion for creators to achieve more. The Creator Z16P has an extra 20% performance boost with Vapor Chamber Cooler, which generates 76% extra more cooling area, 65% more airflow, and decreases surface temperature by 2°C(3.6°F). With competitive performance and a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the Creator Z Series laptops are NVIDIA Studio laptops – purpose-built for creators, inquisitive professionals, or consumers who enjoy high-quality, premium products.
The Creator M16 is a more portable and stylish choice for students or creators with the need for a powerful performance. It features a QHD+ True Pixel display that lays flat at 180° and an ultra-light, slim aluminum chassis.
MSI does not just innovate with its hardware, but also with the MSI Center software with the intention of creating the smartest laptops ever. MSI Smart Auto will auto switch the suitable modes depending on your usage, while Ambient Silent AI will detect ambient noise level (dB) to adjust the fan speed, giving you better performance with a relatively silent fan.
MSI’s new Gaming and Content Creation series provide persistently powerful performance, innovative thermal solutions, and a bevy of new features, with MSI’s signature aesthetic touch.
|
Model Name
|
Stealth GS77
|
Stealth GS66
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Memory
|
DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
– 17.3″ UHD (3840×2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
– 17.3″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
– 17.3″ Full HD (1920×1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
– 15.6″ UHD (3840×2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel(Optional)
– 15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
– 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
– 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
– The Duo Wave speaker designed by Dynaudio system(2x 2W speakers)
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
– 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A,
|
– 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),
– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
– 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
– 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
|
– 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),
– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE)
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Sensor
|
Fingerprint Reader / Ambient Light Sensor
|
Fingerprint Reader
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W Slim adapter
|
Dimension
|
397.6 (W) x 283.5 (D) x 20.1-20.8 (H) mm
|
358.3 (W) x 248 (D) x 18.3 -19.8 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.8 Kg
|
2.1 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Raider GE76
|
Raider GE66
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Memory
|
DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
– 17.3″ UHD (3840×2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
– 17.3″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
– 17.3″ Full HD (1920×1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
– 15.6″ UHD (3840×2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel(Optional)
– 15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
– 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
– The Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system
– (2 x 1W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers)
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
– The Duo Wave speakers design by Dynaudio system (2x 2W speakers)
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
– 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|
Card Reader
|
– 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
|
Video Output
|
– 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x Mini DisplayPort
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
– 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE)
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
FHD type (30fps@1080p)
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
330W(12UHS) / 280W (12UH / 12UGS)
|
280W
|
Dimension
|
397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm
|
358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.9 Kg
|
2.38 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Vector GP76
|
Vector GP66
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
|
– 15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
– 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Audio
|
– 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Ports
|
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP
– 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x Mini DisplayPort
– 1 x HDMI (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE)
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
Up to 280W
|
Dimension
|
397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm
|
358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.9 Kg
|
2.38 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
CROSSHAIR 17
|
CROSSHAIR 15
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Display
|
17.3″ Full HD (1920×1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B12UGSZ)
|
Keyboard
|
Spectrum Backlight Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
– 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
– 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1x HDMI (4K@60Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (B12UGSZ / B12UGZ)
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (B12UEZ)
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
398 (W) x 273 (D) x 27.2 (H) mm
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.6 Kg
|
2.25 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6
|
Keyboard
|
Spectrum Backlight Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
1 x Audio combo jack
Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1x HDMI (4K@60Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (B12UGZ)
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (B12UEZ)
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.25 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Pulse GL76
|
Pulse GL66
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3″ Full HD (1920×1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6
|
Keyboard
|
RGB Backlight Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
– 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
– 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1x HDMI (4K@60Hz)
|
Communication
|
– Gigabit Ethernet
– Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
– Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
– HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Battery
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (12UGK)
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (12UEK)
|
Power Adapter
|
240W
|
240W
|
Dimension
|
398 (W) x 273 (D) x 24.2 (H) mm
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.6 Kg
|
2.25 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
SWORD 15
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Up to latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6
|
Keyboard
|
Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
– 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
– 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1x HDMI (4K@60Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Dimension
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.25 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
KATANA GF76
|
KATANA GF66
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Memory
|
DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Display
|
17.3″ Full HD (1920×1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
– 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
– 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel
|
Graphics
|
Up to latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6
|
Keyboard
|
Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard
|
Audio
|
– 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
– 1 x Audio combo jack
– Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer
– Hi-Res Audio ready
|
USB Port
|
– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
– 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
|
Video Output
|
1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz)
|
Communication
|
Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2
|
Webcam
|
HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Battery
|
3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr
|
Power Adapter
|
240W (12UGS / 12UG / 12UE) / 180W (12UD / 12UC)
|
Dimension
|
398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm
|
359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm
|
Weight
|
2.6 Kg
|
2.25 Kg
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Creator Z17
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Display
|
17″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
|
Memory
|
DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Sensor
|
Fingerprint Reader/Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz)
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
240W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.49 kg
382(W) × 260(D) × 19(H) mm
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Creator Z16P
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Display
|
16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
|
Memory
|
DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Webcam / Microphone
|
IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone
|
Keyboard
|
Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries
|
Sensor
|
Fingerprint Reader/Ambient Light Sensor
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
|
I/O Port
|
1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C/ DP
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader
1 x DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
240W adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.39 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 19(H) mm
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
Model Name
|
Creator Z16
|
Processor
|
Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.)
|
Display
|
16″ QHD+ (2560×1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)
|
Graphics
|
Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
|
Memory
|
DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB
|
Webcam
|
IR HD type (30fps@720p)
|
Input
|
MiniLED Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries
Fingerprint Reader
|
Communication
|
Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2
|
Audio
|
4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system
1 × Audio combo jack
|
I/O Port
|
2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x microSD Card Reader
1 × DC-in
|
Battery/Adapter
|
4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr
180W Slim adaptor
|
Weight/Dimension
|
2.2 kg
359(W) × 256(D) × 15.9(H) mm
|
* Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.
1GE76 reaches 220W performance when it’s equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.
*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.