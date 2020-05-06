MTA Begins Operation to Disinfect Subway Trains Daily

Subway trains in New York City came to a halt in the early hours of May 6 as cleaners started to disinfect trains as part of the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s nightly cleaning operation to protect commuters and workers from the coronavirus. This video, shot at the 179 Street Station, shows cleaners wiping down seats and other surfaces inside subway cars. The MTA announced the suspension of service and closure of every station in the system between 1 and 5 am for disinfection. On April 30, Gov Andrew Cuomo ordered the MTA to produce a plan to oust the homeless sleeping on trains and in stations and disinfect the cars on a nightly basis. Credit: Kumar Ashwani via Storyful

