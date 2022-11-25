​ MTN Announces Top 20 Students for mPulse Spelling Bee Grand Finale – TechEconomy Nigeria



The past weeks have seen participants of the 2022 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition fiercely compete to join the league of spelling bee champions.

Each round of the competition progressed with a shortlist of students who made the next round, from the top 1000 participants to the top 20 finalists.

The top 20 finalists who are students between 9 and 15 years old from primary and secondary schools in Nigeria have successfully made it to the finals.

They will be competing for the grand prize of a scholarship grant, ICT devices, smartphones, goody bags, and the chance to become MTN Nigeria’s CEO for a day.

The winning school will also be rewarded by MTN with 10 laptops and 10 Hynet modems as well as state-of-the-art ICT devices.

Although the winner goes home with the grand prize, all 20 participants will be rewarded with mouthwatering gifts for making the final round.

Unlike the previous rounds that were held on the mPulse website, the finale will hold on-site at the MTN Plaza, Falomo Ikoyi, Lagos, and will be streamed live on the MTN YouTube channel.

The finalists are expected to spell a broad selection of words with a higher degree of difficulty than in the other rounds.

A winner will emerge from this round who will go on to become MTN’s CEO for a day.

The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee was established to promote literacy, expand vocabulary, hone comprehension abilities, and boost students’ self-confidence.

To see the full list of winners and keep tabs on exciting updates about the competition, kindly visit the mPulse website.

