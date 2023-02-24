MTN Gifts Sales Partner of the Year a New Car – TechEconomy

Advertisements





MTN Nigeria concluded a 3-day event hosting her sales associates and partners from February 14 to 16, 2023, beginning with a conference, themed “LEAD: Lead, Evolve, Attain, Dominate” and ending with a fascinating evening of entertainment and glam held at the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos.

The event, dubbed “Ain’t no party like a Lagos party,” was hosted by popular MC and comedian Damola Adegboye, who captivated the audience from beginning to end with his charm and wit.

MTN rewarded awardees across various categories, including customer acquisition partner of the year, data trade partner of the year, and best sales & trade delivery manager of the year, among others.

In his opening remark, Olusina Adegoke, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, welcomed and thanked everyone for attending and said, “We are gathered here today to celebrate all we have achieved last year, and we anticipate doing more this year.”

Advertisements





The evening’s high point was when MTN presented Adenike Odewumi, the managing director of Golad Communications, with a brand-new Toyota Rush as a gift for being its most exceptional partner of the year.

Additionally, Golad Communications took home the prize in the Fortune 100 National category, which honours groups that outperform sales goals in their regions.

The award was presented by Esther Akinnukawe, the Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria continues to enable a culture that celebrates its partners and associates who perform exceptionally well throughout the year.





Advertisements







