MTN, Intelligra, Others Drive Digital Inclusion through Smartphone Financing

As part of the moves to boost the adoption of the 5th generation network and digital inclusion, MTN Nigeria and smartphone financing platform, Intelligra, Stanbic IBTC, and Slot have partnered to provide an opportunity for Nigerians to buy smartphones and pay in installments for up to a 12 month period.

Any Nigerian from the comfort of their home can check with their National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to see the financing plan they qualify for. Once qualified for a plan (the amount to pay every month, MTN Bundle – Data and Voice), customers can visit the nearest SLOT to collect their devices.

From January to date, 20,000 devices have been financed via this initiative.

Speaking at the press conference, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho said the essence of this partnership is to create shared value, with the possibility to achieve all of MTN Nigeria’s goals with partners.

Sowho said MTN has come together with Intelligra, who in turn has come together with SLOT (Phone Distributor and Seller) and other various massive players in the banking sector and the microfinance banks as well to deliver financing for devices, to put smartphones in the hands of as many Nigerians as possibly.

“Smartphones have become the computer for many Nigerians today. Unfortunately, the high costs of these devices have made them out of reach for many. Factors such as forex fluctuation, chipset shortages, and inflation are continuously driving up the cost of phones.”

According to Tayo Ogundipe, CEO at Intelligra, the partnership with MTN and others goes beyond providing smartphones for Nigerians at convenience and is rather a move to boost digital inclusion and 5G adoption.

“We all believe that digital financial inclusion is a must to leapfrog this continent forward. That is the goal is not just about the phone, is not about data. It’s about coming together to bring our people into the digital world, which in turn opens the door to financial inclusion, which is how we improve the quality of life for our people, and quite frankly, unlock wealth for a big chunk of our people as well.’

Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Chief Executive Officer, SLOT Systems Limited explains that they are excited about the partnership and ready to deliver with said there are over 75 retail stores, which are strategically located across Nigeria.

“We are a platform for this kind of transaction. So, that’s what we’re bringing to the table, the quality of service. And the fact that we are selling quality products is very proper for this kind of partnership.”

