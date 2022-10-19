MTN Nigeria Extends mPulse Spelling Bee Competition 2022

To create more opportunities for participation, MTN Nigeria has announced the extension of the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition 2022.

The deadline for round one of the competition initially slated for October 9 has now been extended to October 23, 2022, for primary and secondary school students within the age bracket of 9 -15 years.

The mPulse Spelling Bee is an initiative to empower and equip young Nigerian students with the resources they need to reach their full potential. For the competition, participants will spell a broad selection of words with varying difficulties with the top 20 participants winning amazing prizes.

The 2022 edition will maintain a hybrid model. The first round of the competition is currently ongoing on the mPulse website, while the grand finale will take place at the MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Lagos in November 2022.

The overall winner, alongside the first and second runners-up, will be rewarded with cash prizes for themselves and their English teachers.

The champion’s school will be rewarded premium ICT devices including laptops and smartphones while the winner will also become MTN CEO for a day.

Although round one of the competition has commenced, interested students and schools in Nigeria can still register to participate on https://mpulse.mtn.ng/home/spellingBee if they are registered on the mPulse plan.

Students who wish to migrate to the mPulse plan may text mPulse to 344 or dial *344*1#. Round one of the competition ends on the 23rd of October 2022.

