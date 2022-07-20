MTN Nigeria kicks off the 2022 Y’ello Care Campaign

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has resumed its flagship staff volunteer programme, Y’ello Care, with interventions themed “Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery”.

This campaign aims to upskill local communities with digital skills training and development, boosting economic activity and involvement.

It supports the delivery of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, and in particular the strategic priority to ‘create shared value’ by fostering digital skills for job creation in Nigeria.

Following the opening ceremony, which was held at MTN Nigeria Head Office, Falomo, Ikoyi, on July 18, MTN Nigeria Employees joined the South African High Commission on a visit to the Halal Children’s Home, Life Camp, Abuja, in commemoration of the United Nation’s (UN) International Nelson Mandela Day.

Encouraging MTNers to participate in this year’s campaign, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo asked employees to “Commit to doing the right thing for communities, focusing on impact, to support this year’s theme.”

Speaking about the campaign, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said, “We understand the transformative power of digital innovation and are constantly on the lookout to connect people with opportunities. Our focus with Y’ello Care initiatives this year is to drive more of such connections to create sustainable change.

We aim to get more MTNers on the streets to help pave the road for new opportunities under this strategic direction,” she concluded.

L-r: Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria; Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation; Obianuju Otudor, Project Lead, 2022 Y’ello Care, and Joey Wu, Key Account Director, Huawei, at the 2022 Y’ello Care Opening Ceremony held at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Since its inception in 2007, MTN employees have participated in charitable activities for the welfare of the communities within which they work.

Some projects executed under Y’ello Care include: e-Library set-up in secondary schools, ICT and business skills programmes, and career development training for youth across Nigeria