MTN recognised as a Champion for Gender Equality in the Workplace – TechEconomy

By; CHISOM NNOROM

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has been commended for its contributions towards fostering gender equality in the workplace.

This recognition was conferred at the Nigeria2Equal Gender Leader Awards in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Organised by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) the Gender Leader Awards salute leading performers in the arena of gender equality.

MTN Nigeria emerged as the star performer of the evening, claiming the coveted Outstanding Gender Leader Award, and establishing itself as the top-performing performed company across all categories.

The company also won Family-Friendly Workplace Excellence, Gender Equality Champion and Company Leadership Gender Diversity Awards.

These recognitions were based on MTN’s stellar performance, benchmarked against criteria set in in the IFC’s Gender Equality in Nigeria’s Private Sector report.

L-r: Dr Omobola Johnson, Non-Executive Director, MTN Nigeria; Alh. Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman, NGX Group, and Ishmael Nwokocha, General Manager, Treasury, MTN Nigeria, at the Gender Leader Awards Ceremony

Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed delight at the recognitions, stating,

“Gender equality sits at the heart of our identity and organisational culture. Our mission at MTN Nigeria is to build not only a successful business but an inclusive one. This award underscores our belief that diversity is our strength. We believe that a diverse workforce catalyses innovation and fuels our passion for driving change and enabling growth. Together, we are shaping a future where gender equality is not an aspiration, but a reality.”

Adding to this, Esther Akinnukawe, the Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, noted,

“At MTN Nigeria, we understand that an empowered woman means an empowered community and, ultimately, a more prosperous nation. That’s why we don’t merely create policies to foster gender equality; we ingrain them into our cultural DNA. We believe in nurturing an environment where potential is recognised and rewarded, irrespective of gender. This award reminds us that our dedication to gender equality makes a difference, and it motivates us to do even more for the betterment of our society.”

Speaking about the Gender Leader Awards, Ms. Dahlia Khalifa, IFC’s Regional Director for Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone said,

“As we celebrate the accomplishments of these organizations who have shown outstanding leadership in closing the gender gaps within their own organizations, we acknowledge the power of collaboration and the transformative impact that specific, measurable, and time-bound commitments can have on achieving gender parity in Nigeria’s private sector. IFC remains resolute in our commitment to sustain the momentum and scale up our efforts for a more gender-balanced, prosperous future.”

In May 2023, MTN Nigeria signed on to the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs) to continue in its drive for gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda. Today, nine of 16 MTN Executive Committee members are female.

L-r: Temi Popoola: Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited; Dr Omobola Johnson, Non-Executive Director, MTN Nigeria; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, and Alh. Dr Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman, NGX Group, at the Gender Leader Awards Ceremony held at The Grand Ball Room, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

The Gender Leader Awards is an offshoot of the Nigeria2Equal project, implemented to generate and increase awareness of more opportunities for women in leadership, management, and employment in the Nigerian private sector. MTN Nigeria’s victory at the awards event underscores its track record of championing gender equality in the workplace.







