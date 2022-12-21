MTN Unleashes 5G for iPhone Users in Nigeria 

Advertisements







Using a smartphone that is 5G-enabled is one way to connect to the 5G network. If your existing phone does not support 5G, you will need a new 5G phone in order to connect to MTN’s new 5G network and increase your world’s possibilities.

To date, no other telecom provider in Nigeria has launched the 5G network. Simply put, this indicates that only the MTN network is authorized to introduce 5G on devices like the Apple iPhones 12, 13, and SE 3rd Generation.

MTN claims that comprehensive testing of 5G with Apple allowed them to provide its subscribers with the benefits of 5G via the new iPhone.

Karl Olutokun Toriola, the CEO of MTN, posted on LinkedIn on Monday that mobile subscribers who possess an iPhone 12 and higher versions can start using the MTN 5G.

“You can now experience the power of 5G on your iPhone.

“Enjoy faster browsing speeds and downloads when you upgrade to iOS 16.2. Available on iPhone 12 and above.”

Recall that MTN promised to roll out the network in six additional cities after launching its commercial 5G network in Lagos in September 2022. Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri are among the cities.

Following 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, 5G is a brand-new international wireless standard. In order to connect practically everyone and everything together, including machines, objects, and people, 5G enables a new type of network, objects, and devices

Stream your favorite movies in 4K, make video calls with your loved ones without buffering or lag, enjoy a quality gaming experience, and carry out downloads at super-fast speeds with the MTN 5G network in Nigeria.

With download speeds up to 10 times faster than its predecessor, 5G will reinvent how we use the internet and bring us to a new phase of technological advancement with never-before-seen innovations and applications.



