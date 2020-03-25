Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastava REVEALS her wedding plans with her to-be partner, Balraj Syal | Bollywood Life

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill came to an abrupt end due to low TRP’s. The makers were apparently not happy with the numbers that the show was getting and hence, they decided to end the show for better. In the finale, Paras Chhabra chose wild-card contestant Aanchal Khurana as his connection whereas Shehnaaz Gill chose no one as she has now developed feelings for her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill professed her love for Sidharth on the same show and shocked everyone. Meanwhile, Balraj Syal and Ankita Srivastava chose each other and walked out of the show as good friends and not a couple. This is exactly what Ankita has said about her connection.

In an interview with Spotboye, Ankita confessed that she has feelings for Balraj but that doesn’t mean that she is going to get engaged or married to him anytime soon. “Balraj and I are very good friends and like each other. Just because we chose each other in the finale episode doesn’t mean our next step is to get engaged or married. We met in a reality show I don’t know about his personal life. I would give some time and understand all about him,” she said.

She further added, “I am mature enough that I won’t go on a show and get married to someone without even getting to know him. I won’t deny the fact that I feel for him (Balraj). The way he took care of me inside and I took care of him, we surely have a soft corner for each other,” she said.

We need to give some time to Ankita and Balraj to explore their relationship before they decide to take the big step. Meanwhile, stay tuned to this space for more interesting scoops and updates.

