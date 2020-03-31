Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘She was only interested in Sidharth Shukla,’ Paras Chhabra BLAMES Shehnaaz Gill for the failure of the show | Bollywood Life

After participating in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill did Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to find the right partner for themselves. While Paras Chhabra chose wild card contestant Aanchal Khurana as his partner, Shehnaaz failed to select any guy as her to-be life partner. And the reason for the same was Sidharth Shukla. On the show, Shehnaaz Gill had herself confessed that she loves her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla and hence, she could not connect with any of the boys in the show. Needless to say, Paras Chhabra has slammed Shehnaaz for the same and he has also blamed her for the failure of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also Read – Vikas Gupta shares his last good picture with Shehnaaz Gill and clears air about his tiff with her

"Shehnaaz wasted time of the channel, audience, the boys and the production. The makers got some of the popular boys of the Punjabi industry be it businessman, singer, musician, social media influencer, everyone was popular, but she wasted everyone's time. She was only interested in Sidharth Shukla, she was not interested in selecting a partner. Because of her, the show got spoiled as she never showed any interest. I was getting disappointed by whatever she was doing inside the house," he told ETimes.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant further reacted to the allegations of him not respecting the girls in Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge. To which, he said that Shehnaaz did not respect any girl in the show and shamed them, right, left and center. He also added that Shehnaaz spoke bad things about Himanshi Khurana, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma as well.

“She has shamed everyone on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge by using language like chaatna (licking) and all. Shehnaz is the one who was asking girls about their virginity. Being a girl you are not respecting girls and you are asking others to respect. I came out and saw she was speaking ill about Himanshi once again in a live video. She has spoken rubbish about Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma,” he said.

