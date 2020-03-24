Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Indeep Bakshi on the #SidNaaz bond: ‘Shehnaaz Gill is not stupid to confess her love on national TV if it’s one-sided’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has ended and one of the celebs from the show who has got immense love is Indeep Bakshi. The Saturday Saturday singer has been appreciated for being frank, loyal, humorous and entertaining on the comedy-cum-dating show. Indeep Bakshi also became one of Shehnaaz Gill’s closest friends. He has been supporting Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s first single as well. Some days ago, he had said in a live chat that Shehnaaz Gill’s love for Sidharth Shukla was not one-sided. BollywoodLife recently caught up with Indeep for an exclusive interview, where he said, “Shehnaaz Gill is a wonderful girl. When I said that, what I meant is that no girl is foolish enough to proclaim loudly on national TV that she is in love with someone, if there is nothing. Sidharth cares deeply about her. He loves her immensely, but there may not be a in relationship like everyone is assuming.”

He added, “It is good if the two want to explore their relationship in the real world. That is the real test. In a relationship, it is also good if one person takes it slowly and steadily. Sidharth and she share a warm camaraderie. I am sure Bhula Dunga will be a hit. Darshan Raval is a fantastic singer. Shehnaaz has this infectious enthusiam and child-like innocence that can melt anyone.”

Indeep said Shehnaaz’s vibe rubbed off on him as well. “I came to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge because I was a huge fan of Shehnaaz Gill. I even voted for her in the final weeks. Over the months, I saw a transformation in Sidharth from a reserved guy to a fun-loving person. Her personality brought out his charming side. I feel they’ll make a good pair. If the relationship progresses slowly over time, it can be a blissful one,” gushed Indeep.

The singer also said that he would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. “People know me as a singer, but the love I got from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is huge. I have fans who love and stand up for me like family. I would love to do BB14 as it is a huge platform,” signs off Indeep. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: