Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’s Aanchal Khurana opens up on Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri fiasco, says, ‘I don’t know why she’s still trolling him’ | Bollywood Life

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s winner Aanchal Khurana has strong opinions and is not afraid to put forth her views. The show has ended and we have seen her answering trolls and putting forth her opinion. She was chosen by Paras Chhabra as her suitor, but both walked out of the show stating they’re friends. What took everyone’s attention recently, was her opinion on Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s fiasco. The actress when on the say that Akanksha Puri should now move on and stop trolling Paras Chhabra. She has slammed Akanksha for speaking against Paras Chhabra again and again. In a live chat with Koimoi, Aanchal Khurana expressed her views on this war between Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. Also Read – After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Aanchal Khurana speaks out against online harassment

She said, “Akanksha Puri? Yes, she’s still trolling him. I don’t know why? Move on, na! I saw some TikTok video with Ajaz Khan, where he’s saying ‘tu mahira ke paas chala gaya isko chodke’ or something. Ek ladki ko ijjat dila rahe ho, baaki ki gira rahe ho? When you say respect women, respect all women. Aap apne ghar ke aurato ko respect mat karo Khali.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra FINALLY pays his impending dues to his designers

Also Read – Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘She was only interested in Sidharth Shukla,’ Paras Chhabra BLAMES Shehnaaz Gill for the failure of the show

Aanchal had recently also spoken about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and #SidNaaz fans. Aanchal Khurana has hit out against Shehnaaz Gill and her fans saying that she, too, has been targeted. If that is not all, Aanchal has spoken about Shehnaaz Gill’s controversial past in Punjab. In an Insta story, Aanchal has said that after Devoleena, Rashami and Navdeesh, it was her turn to be bad-mouthed by the #SidNaaz and Shehnaaz Gill fandom. Aanchal has lashed out against Shehnaaz Gill, saying that she made the girls uncomfortable by asking questions about virginity and other similar controversial things on national television.

