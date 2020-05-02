Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt has said Rishi Kapoor was not one to mince words, adding that there can’t be anyone else like the actor who died earlier this week in Mumbai. Rishi died at 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia and his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

Mukesh told Spotboye in an interview, “He was a man who like Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) and I, never minced words. He said things not to down people. He said things what he felt. But what’s wrong with that? I have so many memories about him. And so many times, good memories tend to give you pain.”

“He always used to say, ‘Arre yaar, leave it. Even this shall pass away. Maze le. Let’s enjoy the moment’. I hope that we all start thinking like him. You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu. I am happy and lucky that I met him in my life. You know what? People whom you genuinely love never die for you. Rishi will live in my heart forever,” he added.

Issued after his death, a statement from Rishi’s family said: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

