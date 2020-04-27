Mukesh Khanna reacts to ‘cooler’ in Mahabharat, says BR Chopra would not make ‘such a glaring mistake’

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in the epic 1988 television series Mahabharat, has reacted to the viral pictures from the show in which he appears to be sitting in front of an air cooler. Though he admitted that he did use a cooler due to the heavy costumes and long beard, he said that creator BR Chopra was meticulous with the editing and could not have made ‘such a glaring mistake’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Khanna said, “I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya (where did this picture come from and who spotted it)?”

The actor added, “I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat.”

However, Khanna admitted that he did use a cooler, despite shooting in Film City, which was fully air-conditioned. “Since I had such heavy costumes and to top it all a long beard which I had to wear most of the day I used to feel extremely hot. Especially because of the beard. So, I requested BR Chopra ji to allow me to use an air-cooler. The beard was such that after shots I used to sweat a lot and it used to irritate me,” he said.

It turns out that Khanna was right about the show’s makers being careful with the editing. The ‘cooler’ spotted behind him in Mahabharat turned out to be a pillar with an elaborate design. Pictures shared by Twitter users from different angles confirmed the same.

Mahabharat is being re-telecast on DD Bharati, as existing shows cannot shoot for new episodes, with a nationwide lockdown in place. The rerun has garnered high ratings and is one of the most-watched Hindi series on television right now.

