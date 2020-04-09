Mukesh Khanna Slams Ekta Kapoor for Murdering the Epic Mahabharat, Indians Agree with Him

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in the BR Chopra’s Mahabharat (1988) slammed Ekta Kapoor for ‘murdering Mahabharata’ in her 2008 produced show, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.

The old shows are having a rerun during this lockdown period. Like Ramayan and Mahabharat, Shaktimaan too has returned on National television. Mukesh wishes to make Shaktimaan for the younger generation but he doesn’t want to slaughter it as Ekta Kapoor did the epic ‘Mahabharata’ and is still looking for the perfect cast.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Mukesh slammed Ekta’s show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. He said,

“The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. ‘Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi’ (Culture can never be modern, The day you try to make culture modern, the culture will be over).”

Slamming Ekta, he further said,

“If the serial name would be ‘Kyunki Greek Bhi Kabhi Hindustani the, then I would accept Ekta’s Mahabharat. Who has given them the right to slaughter an epic? They have changed the actual version of Devarath’s ‘Bhishma Pratigya’ to something else and created a vamp-like image for Satyavati, among other things in the show. They tried to be smarter than Vyas muni (Ved Vyasa, who wrote Mahabharata) to which I have an objection. I want to point out that Ramayana and Mahabharata are not mythologies, they are our histories.”

Recently, Mukesh made headlines for trolling Sonakshi Sinha, as she had failed to answer a question related to Ramayan on KBC. In an interview to TOI, he said,

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for.”

