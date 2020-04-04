Mukesh Khanna takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha: ‘Reruns of Mahabharat and Ramayan will help people like her’

Actor Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha while talking about the importance of reruns of Ramayan and Mahabharat on television. Mukesh played the iconic role of Bhisma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s 90s serial Mahabharat that is now being rerun on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for. There is a video doing the rounds where few boys are asked whose Mama (uncle) was Kans and they got scared to answer. Some said Duryodhan, others said something else, so they are not aware of the mythology,” Mukesh told Times of India in an interview. Sonakshi had once raked up a controversy when she failed to name the person for whom Lord Hanuman had brought “sanjeevani” in the Ramayana epic.

“Just forget about Ramayan and Mahabharat, take an example of Buniyaad, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Nukkad these shows were not related to mythology but even they had good content. Look at the story, the making, performances, they still look fresh. But today nobody has time to watch. First it was about test matches, then they started playing 50 overs, now they have reduced that and started playing 20-20. Now, we are not far enough when the results will be decided on who won the toss. So, yes I feel saas bahu sagas have played an important role in destroying the TV watching generation. There is a lack of good content on TV. I am not against women being shown in daily soaps but the way they are presented. You see any serial now-a-days, you will see 1 man between 6-7 ladies and he stands like a furniture. I had promised that whenever I make a show I will have a male star cast with women in important roles. I made a show called Sautela for Doordarshan,” the veteran actor further told the daily.

Sonakshi appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in September last year. She was asked, ‘according to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani booti (herb) for whom?” She got confused between four options – Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. The actor took a lifeline to answer the question.

Host Amitabh also schooled the actor and told her, “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayana.Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father and uncles names are derived from Ramayan, you live in a house called Ramayana. How do you not know for whom did Hanuman bring Jadibooti?)”

Sonakshi then replied, “Mujhe laga tha, lekin mai inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I thought it should be Lakshman but did not want to take any chance).” Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha laughed through the entire discussion as she sat among the audience.

