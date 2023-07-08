Multi-factor Authentication Market size to grow by USD 20,806.45 million from 2022 to 2027|Innovative features and user interfaces to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The multi-factor authentication market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,806.45 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.41% during the forecast period. The growth momentum will be progressing. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Multi-factor Authentication Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (services and products), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth are increasing online transactions and e-commerce and the digitalization of financial and welfare services. The multi-factor authentication services are getting popular among organizations because they prevent people from gaining unauthorized access to important information. Access to the service can only be allowed after the identity is approved. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The multi-factor authentication market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global multi-factor authentication market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The adoption of multi-factor authentication is high in the region. This is due to the technologically developed countries in the region. The key factor for the rise in adoption is the increase in regulatory requirements for large banks and Payment Card Industry (PCI) companies in the region. Furthermore, to safeguard confidential data from external threats, governments are increasing their spending. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Multi-factor Authentication Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Innovative features and user interfaces are key factors driving the market growth. Many companies are increasing their online services, which is leading to a rise in online transactions. As a result, the frequency of cyberattacks is increasing on websites where many online transactions take place. The availability of 3G and 4G networks are other factors driving the market. In addition, high-speed mobile broadband services have enabled users to use more business applications. Hence, these new features and their benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication is the major trend in the market. Many companies in adopting cloud-based multi-factor authentication solutions and services because of rising maintenance costs for hardware and software-based models. The adoption of technologies such as tokenization, biometric authentication, and others by implementing various models by cloud service providers, so that they can offer security and safety of data on the cloud. Hence, the increasing demand for cloud-based models is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increase in the cost of OTP tokens may restrict market growth. The total cost of OTP tokens has increased because of high initial deployment and replacement costs. This cost includes initial pricing and licensing fees, infrastructure and hardware requirements, token warranty, and efforts and resources required for managing the solution. The lack of stiff competition is also another factor increasing the high initial deployment and replacement costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Multi-factor Authentication Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the multi-factor authentication market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the multi-factor authentication market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the multi-factor authentication market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of multi-factor authentication market vendors.

Related Reports:

The advanced authentication market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34,366.94 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (biometrics and multi-factor authentication), type (large enterprise and SME), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing volume of online transactions is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The authentication and brand protection market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,560.14 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (non-digital and digital), method (smartphone authentication and blockchain authentication), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing volume of online transactions is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Multi-factor Authentication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,806.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beyond Identity Inc., Broadcom Inc., Duo Security Inc., Entrust Corp., FEITIAN Technologies Co. Ltd., ForgeRock Inc., Frontegg, Fujitsu Ltd., FusionAuth, HID Global Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Okta Inc., OneSpan Inc., Quest Software Inc., RSA Security LLC, SecureAuth Corp., Thales, TransUnion, and Yubico AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

