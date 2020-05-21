Multiple people shot in an Arizona shopping district, state senator says

Jimmys Post

BREAKING: Multiple people shot by a ‘terrorist armed with an AR-15’ in an Arizona shopping district, state senator says

  • Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted Wednesday evening: ‘I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims’ 
  • Glendale police confirmed the incident in a tweet, writing ‘at least two persons were struck by gunfire and one person is in custody’
  • ‘I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others’,  Quezada added

Multiple people have been shot by a ‘terrorist armed with an AR-15’ in an Arizona shopping district, a state senator said Tuesday.

Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted: ‘I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.’ 

Glendale police confirmed the incident in a tweet, writing: ‘Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. 

‘PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena.’

Multiple people have been shot by a ‘terrorist armed with an AR-15’ in this Arizona shopping district, a state senator said Tuesday. Stock image of Westgate 

They later confirmed a suspect is in custody, adding: ‘Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. 

‘One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot.

Quezada later added: ‘I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.’ 

