Mum throws Corona-themed party

One mum in the United States has come up with a hilarious way to celebrate her son’s first birthday under lockdown restrictions – by throwing a “Corona” party.

Florida woman Abbey Furlong shared photos of her son Devin’s quarantine birthday on Facebook, revealing how she had first planned to throw a big family gathering.

But with social distancing measures making this impossible Ms Furlong decided to have fun with a smaller, Corona beer-themed family party.

media_camera Amid lockdowns, this mum threw a Corona-themed party. Picture: Facebook

media_camera Strictly no beer for the birthday boy who sipped on milk while the adults enjoyed a brew. Picture: Facebook

“Ain’t no quarantine gonna stop us from celebrating!” Ms Furlong wrote.

“This may be the smallest party I’ve ever thrown, but it’ll definitely be the most memorable.”

Photos showed Devin celebrating his birthday with a Corona cake, wearing a T-shirt that said he had been “brewed in 2019”.

The rest of the family also wore Corona T-shirts which matched the gold and blue decorations.

media_camera A circus party was scrapped in favour of this mum’s take on a lockdown theme. Picture: Facebook

Devin chugged milk out of a baby bottle with a Corona logo, while his parents drank real-life Coronas.

Photos of Devin’s party have now been shared more than 32,000 times and attracted 10,000 comments.

Speaking to US parenting blog Cafe Mom, Ms Furlong said she had originally planned a circus-themed party for Devin and it “killed me to cancel it”.

“I thought I still had to do something for his birthday, even if it was just us,” she said.

media_camera The birthday boy wore a T-shirt saying ‘brewed in 2019’. Picture: Facebook

Sharing Devin’s party online Ms Furlong said there was some “haters” who didn’t like the idea of a beer-themed party for a baby, but most reactions were positive.

Since pictures of the party went viral Ms Furlong said the party has taught her that birthday celebrations don’t need to be “over the top and expensive”.

She said the whole party cost her just $US100 ($A150).

“Family is what’s important,” Ms Furlong said. “We are home, we are safe and we have each other. That’s all that really matters right now. Who knows what the future holds, but we need to step back and appreciate the now.”

Originally published as Mum throws Corona-themed party