Mumbai-based start-up introduces new service category for delivery of household essentials

Mumbai-based social e-commerce start-up and offline-to-online enabler, CoutLoot, has launched a service category, Essentials, on its platform that will leverage its offline seller network for self pick-up or delivery of essential goods sold through its platform.

An official release said the start-up said will make essential goods more accessible and available to consumers across the country.

CoutLoot has listed several grocery shops, medical stores, and vegetable vendors on its platform, allowing consumers within a 1-3 km radius to place orders for household essentials, which would be either picked up from the store or be home delivered.

CoutLoot said users could also post items that may not be available or are out of stock; local sellers would be notified about the demand and orders could be followed-up by setting up a chat with them.

The platform said it is strengthening the supply chain through its B2B business vertical, which provides both international & domestic supply directly to offline sellers. This has been done to ensure that the demand-supply gap is minimised during and post the lockdown.

The platform claims to have added over 50,000 essentials stores, making them accessible to users in all major Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Jasmeet Thind, Co-founder – Coutloot, said: “To combat an unprecedented crisis such as the novel coronavirus outbreak, we need to come together as a community and support each other, in whatever way we can. The launch of the ‘Essentials’ category on the CoutLoot platform is our way of ensuring that consumers do not struggle for essentials during the -19 lockdown.”