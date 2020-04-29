Mumbai Police Posts a Heartfelt Tribute to Irrfan Khan, Darkest Day in Bollywood History

Indian film industry lost a gem today, as the news of Irrfan Khan’s demise came out. He breathed his last today at the Kokilaben hospital, where he was admitted due to colon infection.

As soon as the news of his demise came out, social media was filled with condolences. Many Bollywood stars and politicians have rushed to pay tribute to him on social media. Mumbai Police too took to its Twitter account to pay tribute to the actor.

Sharing a pic of Irrfan, which had “Tumko yaad rakhenge Guru Hum” written on it, Mumbai Police wrote his dialogue from the movie, Life of Pi. It read,

““I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.”

Goodbye Irrfan Khan. You can never be forgotten either. #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

“I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.” Goodbye Irrfan Khan. You can never be forgotten either. #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/CGufs9nO73 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

Irrfan was under treatment since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. His last movie was Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor.

Irrfan Khan had come out with brilliant performances in films such as Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium. He was also a part of Hollywood movies such as Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man.

RIP Irrfan Khan!

Source