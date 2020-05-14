Munna Bhai Co-Stars Sanjay Dutt & Arshad Warsi To Star In A Comedy Together

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi (Source: Instagram | @sanjaydutt & @arshad_warsi)

Rajkummar Hirani‘s Munna Bhai MBBS is one of the most ground-breaking comedic movies of Bollywood. The Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer went onto get another installment with Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006 as well. Ever since then, we’ve been waiting for a third part of the movie. While the third part of the Munna Bhai series is still under development, a report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the on-screen buddy pair of Sanjay and Arshad may be seen together again in another comedy. A few details about the plot of the film has emerged as well. The script is currently being worked on by Farhad-Sajid. While the film was supposed to be set in Budapest, the makers had to shift location due to the global pandemic. After which they considered Thailand, but decided against it. They’ve shifted the backdrop of the story to Goa, with Farhad-Sajid rewriting the script.

According to reports, Sanju baba plays a blind don in the film, and Arshad is supposed to be his eyes. The twist is that no one can know that he is blind and Arshad’s character is not supposed to tell anyone either. He basically guides Sanjay through the entire film.

After the final script is locked, the makers will get Arshad and Sanjay’s dates to start shooting.