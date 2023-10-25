Munters breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility in the US

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Munters has broken ground on an all-new site to house its desiccant dehumidification products and services for the North American market. The 430,000 ft.2 (~ 40,000 m2) flagship facility is being built in Amesbury, Massachusetts, and will be home to the local Munters workforce.

Responding to growing market demand for the precision temperature and humidity control solutions that Munters provides – driven by expansive electrification and digitalization trends – this facility will significantly increase capacity, offer improved workflows, and support the delivery of higher levels of customer service in Munters’ target markets.

“With this new facility, Munters is making important investments in our global footprint, and in our growing markets. Our dedication to providing outstanding customer experiences with our core dehumidification products, solutions and services in the Americas region is clear,” says Henrik Teiwik, Group Vice President and President, Business Area AirTech.

The aim is to be fully operational at the new site in early 2025. The facility is being designed to support Munters’ goal of being Net Zero by 2030, with the electrification of processes and equipment, implementing considerable energy efficiency measures, and obtaining electricity from renewable energy sources.

“Our new home in Amesbury is really going to be a win-win-win,” says Andrew Cook, Senior Vice President Americas, Business Area AirTech. “We will be well suited to meet our current and future market needs. Our employees will have a brand new facility with more space, better equipment and increased amenities. We’re able to stay in Amesbury – remaining part of the community that we’ve resided in for so many years. And our colleagues, customers and the city will all benefit from our Net Zero initiatives with the new facility.”

Amesbury Mayor, Kassandra Gove, commented, “We are delighted Munters has chosen to stay in Amesbury. They have been a great partner, our largest employer for many years, and their impact here is significant. With this new location comes expansion of local job opportunities, as well as commercial growth. I look forward to Munters opening the doors to this new state-of-the-art facility and wish them continued success.”

For more information:

Investors and analysts:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management

E-mail: ann-sofi.jonsson@munters.com, Tel: +46 (0)73 025 1005

Media:

Eva Carlsson, Director, External Communications

E-mail: eva.carlsson@munters.com, Phone: +46 (0)70 88 33 500

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/munters-group-ab/i/munters-breaks-ground-on-state-of-the-art-facility-in-amesbury,c3231710 Munters breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility in Amesbury https://news.cision.com/munters-group-ab/i/munters-breaks-ground-on-state-of-the-art-facility-in-amesbury-building,c3231718 Munters breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility in Amesbury building

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/munters-breaks-ground-on-state-of-the-art-facility-in-the-us-301967721.html

SOURCE Munters Group AB

