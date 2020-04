Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to help in Covid-19 relief efforts

Mushfiqur Rahim puts his maiden Test double hundred bat for auction (Source: Twitter @mushfiqur15)

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the Covid-19 relief work in his country.

“I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction,” Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily ‘Prothom Alo’.

“It will be put up online, so let’s see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people.”

More than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test.Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information-MR15 pic.twitter.com/b5RkHF6qlU — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) April 19, 2020

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.