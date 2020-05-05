Music community pays tribute to Cady Groves

The news of Groves’ death hit fellow musicians hard on Monday and several took to social media to share their condolences.

Trevor Dahl, a former collaborator on her single “Oh Darling” wrote, “i’m so so sad to find out about the passing of @cadygroves will miss her very much. the music we made together completely changed my life.”

Alexander DeLeon tweeted, “man. i just saw @cadygroves at the airport. She gave me the biggest hug I’ve ever received in my life. You were my little sister, Cady. I can’t believe that you’re gone. Rest easy, My friend.”

Brian Logan Dales shared this tribute: “I’ve never worked with any songwriter who could open a vein and get vulnerable the way Cady Groves could. We wrote a lot of songs together for a while and I was inspired by her time after time. A truly underestimated masterclass of talent. Rest In Peace, old friend.”