Muskurayega India: Akshay Kumar brings Bollywood together in song of hope amid pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading and the country in a lockdown, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani teamed up to release a “song of hope” titled Muskurayega India. The single has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore.

The video begins with a snippet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, in which he says that we will fight the coronavirus pandemic and emerge victorious. It features a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday, among others.

The stars recorded their portions for the video from their respective homes, and their shots are interspersed with visuals of the country in all its glory. Watch it here:

Earlier, on Monday, Akshay announced the single and wrote on Twitter, “At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today. @Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani.”

Jackky, who is presenting Muskurayega India under his label Jjust Music in association with Akshay’s Cape Of Good Films, told Mid-Day that the proceeds from this song will be used for the immediate and long-term relief of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments’ efforts in fighting the virus,” Jackky told the newspaper.

Last month, Akshay pledged Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. He told Hindustan Times that the contribution was not his, but from his mother to his motherland.

“Main kaun hota hoon ‘charity’ ya ‘donate’ karne wala (Who am I to donate or make any charity)?” he said, adding, “Doosri baat ki hum apni country ko Bharat Maa kehte hain. Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai. Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (We address our country as Bharat Maa. So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa.)”

