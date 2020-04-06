Muskurayega India song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and others spread awareness amid COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Also Read – #9baje9minute: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others light diyas to defeat the darkness

Jjust Music in association with Cape of Good Films have come up with a song that aims to unite India in these trying times. The Coronavirus has been claiming lives all across the globe and the numbers are staggering. Just in India, the number of positive patients for COVID-19 has crossed the mark of 4000 with about more than 100 resulted in deaths. Also Read – Do you remember Rinku from Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty-Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri? Here’s how she looks now

Muskurayega India is a song that would fill you up with positivity and will instill the pride of being an Indian within one and all. The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra who has sung songs like Pyaar Ho, Nai Lagda, Kaise Hua, Pehla Pyaar, Udta Teetar, Womaniya to name a few. Kaushal Kishore has penned the lyrics. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sooryavanshi and ’83 to face losses due to absence of insurance policies?

It features Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

