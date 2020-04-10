Must See When Bollywood Stars did Cameo in Movies and We Missed out Completely

Sometimes, while enjoying a movie, suddenly we have one of those “did I just see who I thought I saw?” moments.

Most of the time, we’re totally right, but other times these moments slip right by us, and we have no idea that a celeb even made an appearance. Some celeb cameos are so small, that we miss them entirely if we’re not paying close attention. And the funny thing is, we’ve watched those movies many times, but still never noticed.

Here are some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Bollywood cameos.

Subhash Ghai in Taal

Subhash Ghai is seen in the movie Taal just for a few seconds. Apart from Taal, he also did cameo in the movie Yaadein.

Siddharth Anand in Salaam Namaste

The taxi driver to Preity Zinta in the climax of the movie is none other than the director of the movie himself.

Ayaan Mukherjee in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayaan featured as one of Bunny’s (aka Ranbir Kapoor) friends. The man sitting in white shirt in the frame is Ayaan.

John Abraham in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

At the beginning of the movie, John was seen for a few seconds where he was playing himself.

Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai







We know that Kareena was the first choice for the movie. She even shot some scenes but later walked out of the movie. But one of the scenes made it to the movie.

Dia Mirza in En Swasa Kaatre

A couple of years before her debut in Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, she was one of the background dancers in a song from the Tamil film En Swasa Kaatre. The song, “Jumabalika Jumbalika” later got dubbed into its hit Hindi version and got featured in Thakshak.

Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in Pehla Nasha

We bet you didn’t know this. Shah Rukh, Saif and Aamir shared a screen space in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial debut ‘Pehla Nasha’, along with Rahul Roy and Sudesh Berry. The film had Deepak Tijori, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

Zoya Akhtar in Kama Sutra- A Tale Of Love

Really, who would have thought? She can be seen learning dance in a group of other dancers, from Rasa Devi (Rekha). Zoya was just 25 when she did this cameo.

Reena Dutta in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Reena Dutta, the ex-wife of Aamir Khan was featured in the song “Papa Kehte Hain”.

Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Director Yash Chopra and his wife Pamela Chopra starred in the song “Ek Duje K Vaaste.”

Nikhil Adwani and Farah Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Let us take you to the popular segment ‘The Neelam Show’ where Farah Khan and Nikhil Advani made an appearance in the film.

Shahid Kapoor in Taal and Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Everyone is well aware of his cameo in Taal. But Shahid has also appeared in a scene of Dil Toh Pagal Hai as one of the dancers, dancing behind Karisma Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma in Munna Bhai MBBS

Way before her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka was seen in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Though she didn’t act in the movie, a hoarding with her image was featured in the movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Munna Bhai MBBS, Shool, Jungle and Sarfarosh

Much before Gangs of Wasseypur made Nawazuddin Siddiqui a household name, he made a cameo in many movies. The man has had many hammer knocks and unnoticed movie appearances before finally owning the star status.

Ayan Mukherjee in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Remember the song Tumhi Dekho Na. Well, the unique feature of that song was its sequences in monochrome theme. In one of the ‘green’ sequences of the song, appears Ayaan Mukerji, carrying a gift box in his hands.

Geeta Kapoor in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Geeta is a well known choreographer now. But there was a time when she was mostly toiling hard behind the scenes. She was seen in the beginning of the song ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi’. She was assiting Farah Khan- the choreographer of the movie.

Avantika Khan in Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik make up for a quick move in Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’s ‘Auntyji’ song.

Kiran Rao in Dil Chahta Hai

Long before Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan fell head-over-heels in love and got married, they shared a screen space. Yes, she appears in a scene in Goa in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho

They played regular people chatting away and binging in a restaurant. Must be short of extras made them do this themselves.

Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan Johar and Uday Chopra in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

We all know that KJo played SRK’s friend in the movie. But do you know Vogue India Fashion Director, played one of Kajol’s friend in the movie. Yes, the one Raj flirts with. But most people don’t know that Uday Chopra had a cameo, where he cycles past Kajol in one of the scenes.

Jatin-Lalit in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

The music composers have give us a number of our favourite 90’s melodies. They did a cameo in the movie in the scene where music competition is shown.

Arjun Kapoor in Neerja

You see the little kid in the circle? That’s baby Arjun kapoor!!

Source