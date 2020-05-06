My 1st ‘Feature Film’ movie, where I play Young Jesus comes out tomorrow to all your homes and TV streaming platforms! So crazy that we just saw the film trailer on a cable tv network! @gravitasventures @faithworkspictures 40: THE TEMPTATION OF CHRIST 🙏 WATCH IT OVER EASTER HOLY WEEK!

•

•

#movie #releaseday #movierelease #myfilm #mymovie #jesus #christian #believer #christ #christianfilm #film #filmrelease #easter #easterweek #easter2020 #childactor #kidactor #younghollywood #actor #actorslife #followme #follow #kidactorslife #god #holyweek2020 #holyweek

Source