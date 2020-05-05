My Beauty Pie Purchases Ranked From Best To Worst

You’ve probably heard of Beauty Pie from your daily swiping through Instagram Stories, and unless you’re already a member, you might be feeling a little unsure about what it actually is. So first off, let me lay it out for you.

Put simply, it’s a subscription beauty service. You pay a fee every month (between £5 and £20 depending on how many products you plan on buying), and that entitles you to a certain spending limit.

So I pay £10 a month and with that I can buy £100 worth of product every month. It’s a rolling amount, so say I only spend a fiver one month, I’ll get a £195 limit the next month.

The products themselves – there’s everything from skincare and make-up to body and hair products and candles – are sourced from the same labs which also create stock for many of your favourite luxury beauty brands. The only difference with Beauty Pie is that the prices are much, much lower. For every product there will be a ‘typical price’ (how much it ‘should’ retail for) and a ‘member price’ which is how much you actually pay.

On average I tend to spend around £30-£35. That’s £10 on subscription and then the remainder on products (your spending limit is for the ‘retail’ prices rather than the ‘member’ prices – if you can wrap your head around that).

Anyway, now I’ve got that spiel out the way, I thought I’d go through all the products I’ve tried in the past eight months since I became a member. Some are more like first impressions, and some I’ve re-purchased!

Triple Hyaluronic Acid

Half way through my second pot of this and I am OBSESSED. I’d like to give a short standing ovation to Jessica Diner for this one as it was her ongoing Instagram coverage that finally persuaded me to take the Beauty Pie plunge. I’d never tried a Hyaluronic Acid serum before this one, but it is an oily and acne-prone skin’s best friend. It gives skin a burst of hydration without clogging pores or feeling heavy – making it feel plump and smooth, whilst also helping to reduce any spot swelling. I use it day and night! Shop here.

Jeju Daily Moisture Shot Serum

I’ve got to hold my hands up and admit that I’ve only been using this a week, but already I know it’s going to get re-purchased. I tend to avoid moisturisers (following some wide words from guru Amy Lawrenson) and instead layer up on hydrating serums. This one is a little heavier than something I’d usually go for but feels incredibly moisturising on the skin – I’m using it as the last step in my skincare routine before bed every other day (any more and it gives me jawline spots) and already my skin feels SO good for it. Hello natural glow! Shop here.

Wondercolour Longwear Shadow Sticks

As most of you will know by now, I am a huge sucker for the Bobbi Brown Longwear Shadow Sticks, and I have to say, these are a bloody fantastic dupe. OK, so they don’t last quite as long, but for a fiver, you truly can’t go wrong. There’s 12 shades to choose from, and my fave is ‘Little Star’. Just sweep a little on your eye lid and use your finger or a brush to blend out, and voila, easy make-up in less than 60 seconds. In fact, I thought these were so great that I bought some for my best friend for her birthday! Shop here.

Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser

I was looking for a light everyday cleanser to use in the morning and as a second cleanse at night – so decided to give this a whirl as has great reviews. I like it a lot, it makes my skin feel fresh but not tight and hasn’t broken me out which is always a bonus. It’s got a slightly oily texture to it which makes it feel fairly decadent, although unsure if it’s oily enough to use as an eye make-up removing cleanser. Honestly? I don’t love it as much as I love Glossier’s Jelly Cleanser, but at £7 it’s by far the best budget cleanser I’ve tried. Shop here.

Dr Glycolic Multi-Acid Micropeeling Pads

I like these. OK, so they’re not great for the environment, and with 30 in a tub they wouldn’t go far if you were to use them every day, but they did make my skin incredibly smooth. I was using them every couple of nights after cleansing during a particularly bad lower cheek breakout – and whilst this made my skin feel good (and tingly – the acid in these is fairly strong if you’ve got sensitive skin!) it didn’t seem to touch the spots at all. So if you’re looking for a glow, these could do the trick, but they weren’t acne miracle workers (not that they claim to be, tbf). Shop here.

Dr Glycolic Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks

My first ever peel socks! I have wanted to try a pair for years, having always suffered with dry feet and heels, so after spotting these on Beauty Pie, I included them in my first ever order. I only got round to using them a few weeks ago (lockdown seemed the perfect opportunity). You wear them for 90 minutes and then sit back and wait for the peeling to start a few days later. I won’t lie, I was mesmerized by the glorious snake-shedding action happening on my feet. My only criticism was that they didn’t quite make a dent in my heels! Shop here.

Superactive Capsules Pure Double Vitamin C & Vitamin E Serum

I actually really love the feel of these capsules on my skin, they’re so smooth and luxurious yet light. I ordered them because again, they had great reviews, but I was also keen to find a low-cost vitamin c serum that would help brighten my skin and reduce scarring from old spots. I can’t tell you if these are the ticket because I haven’t used them consistently enough. I’m not sure if it’s a coincidence or not, but I find whenever I regularly use vitamin c serums, I notice more blackheads on my skin. So for now I am going to try and use these just once a week and see where we go! Shop here.

Plantastic™ Micropeeling Super Drops

I feel like I must be missing something because whenever I mention spots or Beauty Pie on Instagram, everyone else goes crazy for this stuff and honestly? It’s just never seemed to make any difference to my skin. The idea is that you massage a couple of drops into your skin between cleansing and moisturising and it works like an acid. My only thought is that maybe it’s not strong enough for my skin? But could be a good first foray into acids or one for those with sensitive skin! Shop here.

One Palette Wonder

I am a huge, huge fan of the Charlotte Tilbury version of this so was incredibly keen to give it a go, especially considering the difference in price (£6 vs £50). The idea is that the palette includes three eye shadows which can be used separately or together, a bronzer, two blushers, and a highlighter. And whilst I found the shades in the Beauty Pie one to be great (I ordered the Warm Neutrals), I found the product itself not so great. It was hard to blend and felt patchy, and the powders were incredibly loose in the packaging. I would say that it’s a great budget product to keep in your desk drawer, and absolutely something I would have LOVED as a teenager. Shop here.

Plantastic™ Nourishing Shea Butter Hand Cream

OK, this had to come bottom of the list for me because honestly, I just could NOT hack the smell. It may have been the moist hydrating, wonderful hand cream in all the land, but the scent put me off instantly at the first use. It’s a hard one to describe, but it’s one of those things that you either love or hate, and for me a hand cream has to past the scent test if it’s going to become a bedside table staple. Shop here.

Things on my list to try next? The candles have my FULL attention, and I’m eager to try the Eau De Parfum Sampler Set too.

If you want to sign up to Beauty Pie, you can use my refer a friend code here. It means you’ll get your first month’s membership free, and I’ll get an extra £50 worth of spending for my next month.

This blog post contains affiliate links.