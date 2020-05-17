My fave fish recipe – Kate Waterhouse

Having been cooking virtually every meal at home over the last few weeks I’ve been relying a lot on tried and tested family favourites to make getting a meal on the table every night a little easier. It’s just good to know that everyone will like what’s on the table and there won’t be any dramas with what’s been served up. Enter this fish recipe (see above for the finished product). I shared it on Instagram a few weeks ago and had some requests for the recipe, so I’m sharing it here. I swear by this dish, as it’s one of the rare times I can get Luke to eat fish! It’s healthy, quick and easy and I highly recommend giving it a go.

Ingredients

1 knob ginger

2 cloves of garlic

1 long red chilli (you can leave this out if you don’t want the heat)

1 bunch spring onions

1 bunch of broccolini or green vegetables of your choice

2 cod fish fillets

olive oil

2 tbsp soy sauce (or gluten-free tamari soy sauce)

2 tsp honey

Jasmine rice for serving

Optional: extra soy sauce, sliced chilli and coriander for garnish

Steps

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced.

2. Cook rice.

3. While the rice is cooking, finely grate the ginger. Mince garlic. Finely slice the spring onion. Finely slice the long red chilli (if using).

4. Trim broccolini (or green veg) to get it ready for later.

5. In a small bowl, combine the ginger, garlic, long red chilli (if using), spring onions, soy sauce, honey and a drizzle of olive oil and mix well. This forms your marinade for the fish.

6. Place large squares (around 30cm) of aluminium foil onto an oven tray (one per person). Divide the broccolini between the squares and top with the fish fillets. Spoon the marinade over the fish and vegetables and fold in the foil to form parcels. Make sure you fold the parcels tight as that will keep the steam in and help the fish to cook.

7. Pop the fish parcels on an oven tray and put it in the oven to bake for 15 minutes, or until the fish is just cooked through.

8. Place rice on plate. Open up the foil parcels and top the rice with the veggies and steamed fish. Spoon over any remaining juices from the parcel.

9. For extra kick, I like to add a little extra soy and chilli on the fish once plated. I also top it with a few coriander leaves. Bon appetit!