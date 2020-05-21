Hi everyone! I know this is a very uncertain and scary time for everyone due to Coronavirus, so to lighten the mood I’m sharing some of my favorite comfy clothes I’ve been wearing recently! I’ve found that my favorites right now are comfortable but still cute. It helps me feel more productive and put-together when I have on a good outfit! You can click through the pictures below to preview some of the clothes I linked!

H&M t-shirt

I love my H&M t-shirts because they’re super affordable, comfy, and cute! They’re also on sale

right now for $3.99!

Hanes sweatshirt

This is another great affordable option. I love pairing it with leggings and throwing my hair in a messy bun. It’s really effortless but always turns out looking nice!

Hollister cardigan

Who doesn’t love a good cardigan? This one is really soft and adorable, and it’s great for bringing any outfit together!

Fabletics sweatpants

These sweatpants are seriously the most comfortable pants I own. They’re the perfect blend of breathable and warm. Not only are they cute and comfy, but they’re also eco-conscious and sustainably sourced! You can read more about that here .

Nike sweatpants

Another great option for sweatpants are Nike sweatpants! They have a lot of other options on their website, too. My favorites are the joggers, I just find them a lot cozier and more put-together looking!

