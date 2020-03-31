My house went into lockdown a week before Janta Curfew, says Ronit Bose Roy

“I have been ahead of the curve. We are already 16 days into the lockdown,” says Ronit Bose Roy, who stopped his kids from going to school three days before the schools announced they were shutting due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He adds, “My house went into a lockdown a week before the Janta Curfew. I took a cue from the West and from March 15, we shut the offices and asked the maids and driver to go to their hometowns. Only the house help who stays with us is at home. Now, we have to take each day as it comes as we don’t know the outcome of the steps being taken.”

Roy has also been helping several people in need and arranging food for the staff in his building. He has also contributed to the Daily Wage Labourer’s fund and the actor feels that every contribution, however small, helps.

Roy admits that, for him, there aren’t many challenges of staying at home as he is “a recluse”. “I am comfortable staying in my house. Other than work, I hardly step out of the house. You could say I have had a 15-year-lockdown,” he says with a grin. “I am used to social distancing. I don’t read fiction but enjoy reading material regarding my craft. I am interested in the news and keep a track on the business and news channels. I have been calling friends, joking, talking, bitching (laughs) as everyone wants to hear other voices and talk to people. Though my family has faced more challenges and had to adjust more than me. The initial challenge was to settle the kids. Now, they have got a routine and feel more settled in,” he shares.

Being away from work often, Roy is enjoying being with his wife and kids all day. He points out that while this closeness is good, “there is a lot of togetherness and disagreements”. “Too much of one thing too can be too much (laughs). As we are in a lockdown so there isn’t much to disagree about. We find our ways around things. This is a test of time and we have to come out stronger. I have urged people on social media to stay calm as if one is going to be home, there is no point cribbing about things or getting angsty. Just stay home,” says the actor who has stopped counting the hours or the days and is guided by sunrises and sunsets.