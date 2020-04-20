‘My husband of 10 years says he will leave me if I get a tattoo’

A good marriage is all about balance. It’s about learning to put someone else’s needs ahead of your own at times, but also knowing when to assert your own needs. Part of that is knowing that your partner will put aside their own feelings when something is important to you. After all, giving and taking isn’t a one-sided exercise.

One mum has posted to Mumsnet with a bit of a dilemma about who should move closer to meet in the middle when it comes to her love and his hate for tattoos.

“If I get it I risk my marriage”

“Me and my husband have been married for 10 years and we have a three-year-old together,” the woman wrote in her post.

“Before we met I already had three tattoos on my wrists and ankle.”

The woman went on to say that she mentioned to her husband that she wanted to get another tattoo on her forearm. The design would incorporate her daughter’s name and birth date with roses and a clock.

“He went crazy, saying he would leave if I got another one,” she continued.

“He said that they disgust him and that he wouldn’t be able to look at me if I got one.”

The woman said she “really really” wants the tattoo, but risks her marriage by getting one.

Who needs to sacrifice their own wishes? Image: iStock.

“Get the tattoo, ditch the husband”

Plenty of people suggested the woman do what she wants even though her husband wouldn’t like it.

“I’d get the tattoo and ditch the husband,” said one, adding, “Your body, your choice. Why did he marry you if they disgust him?”

Another pointed out he married a woman with tattoos, so why should he get input now?

“He married a woman who had tattoos and now says they disgust him? Get the tattoo and lose the husband. He should love you regardless and if that hinges on something as unimportant as a tattoo, then he’s a dick.”

Others agreed it’s the woman’s right to do what she wants with her own body, but it’s also the husband’s right to leave her if this is his deal breaker.

“I’m personally not a fan of tattoos due to how they look and the expense,” one person said. “Your husband has a right to an opinion but I suppose your body, your choice.”

She had three tattoos when they married. Image: iStock.

“Does he normally tell you how to dress?”

A few people pointed out this is bordering on controlling behaviour, and their opinions hinged on the husband’s past actions.

“Does he normally tell you how to dress?” asked one person, who went on to say that if the man doesn’t usually control his wife’s appearance, they can understand his feelings: “I think tattoos are a bit ‘dirty’… If he’s normally an easy going guy who doesn’t tell you what to do, I have sympathy with him – He cannot understand why you’re intentionally making yourself less attractive to him.”

However, as they pointed out, if the husband monitors how his wife looks at all times, she has a much bigger problem.

Another woman said her husband threatened similar when she mentioned she wanted to get botox: “I knew he wouldn’t [leave me], it’s just a dramatic way of saying ‘Please don’t do it’. It has made me think hard about the decision.”

One now ex-wife made a similar decision and doesn’t regret it at all: “I dared to disobey my dh (darling husband) . He saw my tattoo and declared it must be fake as I wouldn’t dare get a real one!! Then he declared he would not be sleeping with a tattooed woman. Win bloody win folks!! Now exh.”

It really is a dilemma. On the one hand, if you want something enough, it shouldn’t matter what anyone else thinks. But would we all love it if our partners shaved their heads or grew fluorescent green mohawks? Possibly not… but is that a valid reason for ending a marriage?