My Perfume Collection | Dear Kitty Kittie Kath

Aside from collecting MAC and Chanel lipstick, I also go gaga over perfumes! I’m a fan of colognes and perfumes since high school and college days. Victoria’s Secret is one of the famous brands of U.S. colognes that hit the Philippine shores in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Every girl’s dream is to have a bottle or two of them. My scents from VS as what we call them before are Passionate Kisses Love Spell and Coconut Passion.

My Perfume Collection If my memory serves me right, I finished around six full-sized bottles of Victoria Secret then I switched to perfumes when my mother’s cousin who works at Macy’s Department in the US sent bottles of Benetton Hot and Cold for as pasalubong. From then on, I became interested to collect one perfume bottle yearly or when the budget permits. Sharing some of the perfumes in my collection that I divided into three categories: everyday scent, special occasion, and boss babe where I will share the latter in a sperate blog post. Scroll down to see my current collection (not in the photo are empty bottles were thrown away).

Staying at home means more time to check, inspect, and declutter. Time to sort things, throw expired makeup and skincare products plus smell the scent of perfumes if they are still okay. This paved way to creating this post, I guess it’s already time to share my perfume collection.

Perfume doesn’t expire in the same sense that food does, but applying expired perfume may result in an unpleasant aroma, skin irritation, or, in extreme cases, an allergic reaction. From the time it’s produced, a typical bottle of perfume has an average shelf life of three to five years.- perfume.com

Everyday Scent

The perfumes that fall under this category have light, fruity, and fresh scent. I love wearing these scents alternately every day or when I go errands. These perfumes can also pass as your summer fragrance because of the clean, refreshing, and citrus scent.

My Perfume Collection

1. DKNY Be Delicious- bright, fresh, energetic

The top features green notes, violet leaf, apple, grapefruit and magnolia. The heart brings tuberose, lily of the valley, rose and violet, while the base – sandalwood, amber and musk.

2. Dolce & Gabana Light Blue- casual and breezy, sparkling fruity-floral



This perfume has a combination of lively Sicilian citron and effervescent Granny Smith Apples, softened and ethereally blended with the intensity of freesia, jasmine, earthy musk and amber.

3. Elizabeth Arden Green Tea– energizing, refreshing, uplifting

A refreshing aroma of green tea, simple summery fragrance, that starts nice and green with lots of sweet tea notes, then into lemon and orange with a touch of floral.

4. United Colors of Benetton Hot– bright, gorgeous, warm summer months

Features a blend of summery ingredients reminiscent of long days and nights on the beach. Juicy bergamot, mandarin orange, and lemon are the top notes. The crisp, invigorating citrus scent is softened by a creamy Brazilian rosewood.

Special Occasion

Though the perfumes here can pass as everyday scent, I find the combination of fruits and flowers a little overpowering. I have a very sensitive nose and when I overspray the perfumes in this collection, I easily became nauseous that’s why I just wear them on special occasions like weddings, big events, and product launches.

My Perfume Collection

1. Ralph by Ralph Lauren- floral, fruity and fresh

Fresh apple leaf blends with Japanese osmanthus, Italian mandarin, magnolia and notes of boronia for a lively, refreshing delight. Ideal for daily wear, spritz on Ralph any time that you want to feel revitalized. It works well for the office and for casual wear. 2. Lanvin Eclat De Arpege- uplifting, fruity floral One of my faves that has a floral fruity scent with floral, fresh, green, musky, and fruity main accords. The composition is delicate, fragile and angelic. Eclat d’Arpège’s first accords are green lilac and Sicilian lemon leaves which transports us to the first day of spring. 3. Bvlgari OMNIA- spicy oriental, sophisticated, luxurious Omnia marries spices with trendy gourmand notes like tea, chocolate and almond while managing to be neither heavy nor overly foody. It smells like a nicely spiced wood scent, very sheer, very modern

4. Clinique Happy- fruity, floral

Clinique’s best-selling women’s fragrance interplays fresh, vibrant notes—ruby red grapefruit, bergamot—with soft, sensual ones—Hawaiian wedding flower, spring mimosa. Wear it and be happy.

5. Kenzo Flower- powdery floral

The Eau de Toilette reveals a lighter facet of the poppy fragrance. Mandarin, a bouquet of Bulgarian Roses and Violets and a powdery Vanilla and White Musk accord lend their signature to this fresh, sparkling, and subtle floral fragrance.

So basically that’s it for the two categories of my perfume collection. I still have perfumes, not in the photo and I will reserve that for another post. The last category- Boss Babe is not the usual feminine scent because most of the perfumes there are for men. Yes! I have a small collection of masculine perfume and I really, really like their scent. I will share more information on them in my next post.

What’s your favorite perfume?

Good Times!~