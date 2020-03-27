My sixth sense says MS Dhoni will play in the T20 World Cup: Childhood coach



MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium, in Chennai, March 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Former India skipper MS Dhoni’s much-anticipated return to the sport with the Indian Premier League took a strong jolt following the coronavirus outbreak. With the entire nation being under lockdown till April 14, the chances of the tournament being played anytime soon are getting bleak. However, Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee still believes that the 38-year-old will make the cut in India’s World T20 squad, which is scheduled to be held in October this year.

“In the current scenario, IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI’s call. His (Dhoni’s) position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last,” Banerjee told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The Jharkhand based cricketer, who has been out of action since India’s semifinal exit from the World Cup last year, was seen toiling in the nets in the lead up to IPL 2020. Dhoni also led the Chennai Super King’s training camp much before the league was postponed following the pandemic.

“I spoke to him last after he returned from Chennai and I’m in constant touch with his parents. He’s doing his fitness training and is fully fit. Now let’s wait for the BCCI’s decision. There’s no tournament. ICC tournaments are off till June. So we will have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, India coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the upcoming edition of IPL would decide the fate of Dhoni. And now with IPL about to get shelved this year, Indian greats including Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, have been critical on Dhoni’s return.

“True that he has not played a tournament (since July 2019) but for someone with 538 International matches, I don’t think it would take much time to adjust. It would have been a different scenario for a beginner. But it’s not the case with Dhoni he has got a wealth of experience. I think he will get a last chance,” maintained Banerjee.

“He is fully fit and trained in Chennai for a week or so. Now everything is closed in Ranchi, earlier he would train at the JSCA. But now he’s confined at home and making use of the facilities at home. He has a gym, a badminton court, and a running corridor.”

“I’m sure BCCI (presient, selectors, captain) are aware of the scenario. They will make the announcement when it’s the right time,” Banerjee added.

