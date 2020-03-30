My Week in Workouts – Happy Fit Mama

Week two of this new reality seemed to go a little bit better. I had a plan, I ran for fun yet pushed myself and I walked SO much. The only thing that I didn’t do? I fell off the burpee challenge wagon. Well, not all the way off…I’m still hanging on. I simply forgot to do them every day. Oh well. At least I didn’t stop completely! One things for certain – I still don’t like burpees.

Monday

30 minutes recumbent bike

Strength training

I’m getting back into the swing of at-home workouts and had a plan of what I wanted to do for strength. I ended up doing a version of the workout below. It was wonderfully sweaty and just what I needed.

Tuesday

5.7 mile trail run, 11:58 avg/pace, 342 ft elev gain

30 minute Gentle Yoga streaming from Bending Bodhi

We got a surprise snowstorm overnight that left us with about 7 inches of wet heavy snow. We got an even bigger surprise when the power went out. Just when you think you can’t handle anymore shit thrown at you. It seriously felt like the zombie apocalypse was coming. Thankfully, it was only out for about 90 minutes so we had a two hour delay for school and work. 😉

My yoga studio is streaming classes on Facebook live and on their YouTube channel. I wasn’t able to do a full class but happily hit my mat for 30 lovely minutes with my favorite teacher. I can’t wait to be back to the studio. I miss everyone so much!

Later that afternoon, I snuck out to the trails for a sloppy run. The majority of the snow had melted but it left behind big slushy puddles that left my feet frozen but my heart warm. A little trail therapy to make the craziness of the world disappear for a little bit.

Wednesday

Strength training

3 mile run/walk/ride with the fam

I had another day of not wanting to think so I hit up the Peleton app for a fun strength training class with weights. My brain has been on overload lately so it’s nice not to have to think about a workout. Just tell me what to do!

Work was super stressful because of the uncertainty. We are still seeing patients but our schedule is reduced. Every day may be our last day in the clinic. It’s still being worked out but when we do close, I’ll be redeployed to another department in the hospital. They are anticipating the worst and lining up healthy people to take over a plethora of jobs when needed. It’s scary on multiple levels but I also feel this need to help in some way.

When I got home from work, I knew I needed to move. Ron and I laced up with Max for a run/walk while the kids rode their bikes. I’m not going to lie, loving this part of our new routine.

Thursday

7 miles, 8:53 avg/pace, 641 ft elev gain

My races are still on schedule with the first being the 30k Memorial Day weekend. Even if they are cancelled, I’m still going to train for them and do some kind of “race” in its place. Although, I don’t know if I could stomach running a 30k around my living room like an ultra runner in China who ran a 50k. That’s a hard pass for sure!

With that being said, I attacked the in-town hills as best I could. I’m feeling stronger and even squeaked out a PR on one.

Friday

50 minute Yoga Flow at home

Have you ever tried to do yoga at home with your dog? To say it’s complicated is an understatement.

Saturday

6 mile trail run, 10:04 avg/pace, 333 ft elev gain

It was a lovely, chilly morning to pound the single track without ice, snow, or slush. There was mud but it was still relatively hard since it was still below freezing. There’s a section that always catches my breath where the pine trees are tall and the sunlight filtering through is unreal. It warms my heart to see it every single time.

Sunday

10 mile road run, 8:56 avg/pace, 554 ft elev gain

I really wasn’t feeling super motivated to run when I woke up to gray skies. Max really wanted to run with me so I leashed him up for what would be his longest road run yet. I knew he could handle it since his run trot is more like a fast walk than an actual run. And with all the walks he’s been getting lately, he’s in great shape. 🙂

We meandered around town, stopping at the mailboxes or driveways of friends to text a selfie to say hi from afar. It was a low key run but those kind of runs are much needed these days.

How was your week in workouts?

Linking up with the Weekly Run Down.

Related