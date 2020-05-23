Myleene Klass ‘is in talks to join the Strictly line-up’

Myleene Klass is reportedly in talks to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup.

Sources claim the presenter, 42, is one of the bosses’ top choices for their new series this autumn, along with Nicki Chapman, 53, which could set the stage for a Popstars reunion.

Strictly Come Dancing has already been thrown into doubt due to the COVID-19 crisis, with sources claiming a contingency plan is being put in place in the hope this year’s series can go ahead.

Taking to the floor? Myleene Klass is reportedly in talks to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup

A source told The Daily Star: ‘Strictly want both to be in the lineup. They are household names and haven’t really worked together since Popstars so it would be an amazing reunion.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Strictly Come Dancing, Myleene Klass and Nicki Chapman for comment.

After rising to prominence as a member of the pop band Hear’Say, Myleene has gone onto become a successful presenter on both TV and radio.

Exciting: Sources also claimed bosses are keen to sign fellow Popstars veteran Nicki Chapman for the new series

The classical musician auditioned for Popstars in 2001 in front of judges Nicki, Nigel Lythgoe and Paul Adam.

Following her appearance on Popstars, Nicki also appeared on the judging panel for singing show Pop Idol later that year, alongside Neil Fox, Peter Waterman and Simon Cowell.

The presenter also revealed last year she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Cute: The reports come as Myleene shared a sweet video with her daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, and her baby son Apollo, nine months, enjoying a bedtime story together

The reports come as Myleene also took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet video with her daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, and her baby son Apollo, nine months, enjoying a bedtime story together.

The star then revealed she was set to enjoy a lockdown date night with boyfriend Simon Motson, as she shared a video of her living room beautifully decorated with candles.

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore recently revealed Strictly producers are still assessing contingency plans such as enforcing a face mask rule, dancing two metres apart and even quarantining celebrities and professional dancers.

Romantic: The star then revealed she was set to enjoy a lockdown date night with boyfriend Simon Motson, as she shared a video of her living room beautifully decorated with candles

Comparing the series to RuPaul’s Drag Race during a virtual production meeting, BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore said: ‘People think if it is a shiny floor it needs an audience and I don’t think that’s necessarily true.’

Earlier this month, insiders revealed to MailOnline that due to BBC executives ‘not knowing what world we’ll be in’ when the show hits screens, they are keeping options open.

Despite reports claiming one option was to keep the celebrity and dance professionals in isolation together, sources insisted this was not plausible.

Superstar: Myleene rose to prominence as a contestant on Popstars in 2001, eventually joining the show’s group Hear’Say (pictured)

BBC insiders recently told MailOnline: ‘Bosses are looking at contingency plans but just don’t know where there’ll be at. They don’t know what world we’ll be in.

‘The international versions are running. Germany has no audience and are isolating but not in any kind of Big Brother style. Isolating individually then rehearsing.

‘Strictly are looking at options. At this stage, there’s no chance they could isolate as individuals or couples. That would leave any married or parent dancers not seeing their families for up to three months.

‘At the moment, it’s not being considered. No one knows where we’ll be in the world – if the series is a much shorter run, say. The isolation is not something that’s currently on the table.’

A BBC spokesperson said: ‘We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.’